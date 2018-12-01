You are here

﻿

First hotel opens in Dubai South airport city

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum officially inaugurated Aloft Dubai South hotel on Wednesday.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, chairman of Dubai Airports and president of Dubai Civil Aviation, officially inaugurated Aloft Dubai South — the first hotel to open in the airport city — Dubai South, on Wednesday. 

The opening ceremony was attended by Khalifa Al-Zaffin, executive chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation, along with Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, and Aditya Rajaram, managing director, Radar Holdings, and other senior officials.

The opening of Aloft Dubai South represents one of the first milestones toward the goal of creating the new city’s landmarks, entertainment and retail destinations and the residential communities.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Ahmed toured Aloft Dubai South’s guest rooms, meeting facilities and public areas.

Aloft Dubai South delivers a tech-forward approach and a modern style that is different by design to the aviation and logistics hub and is ideally located near the Al-Maktoum International Airport, and the rapidly expanding Expo 2020 site.

The hotel boasts 145 loft-inspired leisurely guest rooms, all featuring the Aloft brand’s signature offerings, such as a comfortable plush bed, walk-in shower, custom amenities by Bliss Spa, free Wi-Fi, 49-inch LCD TVs, custom USB and universal sockets throughout the room and Google Chromecast that allows guests to stream their own content during their stay. 

The hotel’s dining and social spaces feature Nook, an all-day casual dining outlet serving international cuisine, and the Aloft brand’s signature W XYZSM Bar and Re:mix Lounge. The property also offers Re:fuelSM by Aloft, the brand’s signature 24/7 grab-and-go venue. Other facilities at Aloft Dubai South include a 24-hour Re:charge fitness center, an outdoor pool and four tactic meeting rooms equipped with A/V equipment.

Dubai South — the rebranded Dubai World Central — is an emerging 145-square-kilometer city situated within the emirate of Dubai that will ultimately sustain a population of 1 million.

Launched as a government of Dubai project in 2006, the city is mandated to embody the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum by manifesting the urban and societal themes as outlined in the Dubai Plan 2021. These themes relate to becoming a city of happy, creative and empowered people; an inclusive and cohesive society; the preferred place to live, work and invest; a smart and sustainable city; and a pivotal hub in the global economy.

With over 150 hotels now open in over 20 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels, is part of Marriott International, Inc., which operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.

The Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA), Jeddah Chapter celebrated the 201st Founder’s Day at the Crowne Plaza Jeddah on Friday. 

Consul General of India Noor Rahman Sheikh was the chief guest while Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, president, Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur, was the guest of honor.

As per tradition, the senior most alumnus of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) present in the audience is nominated to preside over the event. This year the mantle was bestowed upon Dilshad Ali Khan, an alumnus of 1954.

In his welcome address, AMUOBA President Noor Uddin Khan highlighted the activities undertaken by AMUOBA in various spheres of life in line with the mission and vision of the founder of the alma mater Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. 

“The well-being of his countrymen was of utmost concern to Sir Syed. Despite all odds, Sir Syed never lost faith in the philosophy of co-existence and had therefore opened the gates of MAO College (Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College) for all communities ... The vision and mission of Sir Syed is as relevant today as it was in the past and it is for the torchbearers of AMU to take it forward,” Khan said.

Consul General Sheikh said that AMU must live up to the ideals set by Sir Syed and maintain its rankings. 

An AMU souvenir-cum-directory was released by Vice President Danish A.G. and his team. A quiz on Sir Syed and AMU was put together by Shams Tabrez Alam and Athar Rasool.

A skit titled “Mera Chaman” was staged highlighting the responsibility of the alumni toward their alma mater. 

The program was attended by senior officials of the Indian Consulate, community leaders and AMU alumni from Jeddah, Makkah, Taif and Yanbu.

