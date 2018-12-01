First hotel opens in Dubai South airport city

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, chairman of Dubai Airports and president of Dubai Civil Aviation, officially inaugurated Aloft Dubai South — the first hotel to open in the airport city — Dubai South, on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Khalifa Al-Zaffin, executive chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation, along with Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, and Aditya Rajaram, managing director, Radar Holdings, and other senior officials.

The opening of Aloft Dubai South represents one of the first milestones toward the goal of creating the new city’s landmarks, entertainment and retail destinations and the residential communities.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Ahmed toured Aloft Dubai South’s guest rooms, meeting facilities and public areas.

Aloft Dubai South delivers a tech-forward approach and a modern style that is different by design to the aviation and logistics hub and is ideally located near the Al-Maktoum International Airport, and the rapidly expanding Expo 2020 site.

The hotel boasts 145 loft-inspired leisurely guest rooms, all featuring the Aloft brand’s signature offerings, such as a comfortable plush bed, walk-in shower, custom amenities by Bliss Spa, free Wi-Fi, 49-inch LCD TVs, custom USB and universal sockets throughout the room and Google Chromecast that allows guests to stream their own content during their stay.

The hotel’s dining and social spaces feature Nook, an all-day casual dining outlet serving international cuisine, and the Aloft brand’s signature W XYZSM Bar and Re:mix Lounge. The property also offers Re:fuelSM by Aloft, the brand’s signature 24/7 grab-and-go venue. Other facilities at Aloft Dubai South include a 24-hour Re:charge fitness center, an outdoor pool and four tactic meeting rooms equipped with A/V equipment.

Dubai South — the rebranded Dubai World Central — is an emerging 145-square-kilometer city situated within the emirate of Dubai that will ultimately sustain a population of 1 million.

Launched as a government of Dubai project in 2006, the city is mandated to embody the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum by manifesting the urban and societal themes as outlined in the Dubai Plan 2021. These themes relate to becoming a city of happy, creative and empowered people; an inclusive and cohesive society; the preferred place to live, work and invest; a smart and sustainable city; and a pivotal hub in the global economy.

With over 150 hotels now open in over 20 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels, is part of Marriott International, Inc., which operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.