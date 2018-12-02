More than 1.5m Umrah visas issued so far

You are here

Most pilgrims — 1,094,403 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 96,523 entered by land and 35 arrived by sea.
  The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan followed by Indonesia, India, Yemen, Malaysia and Turkey
JEDDAH: The number of Umrah visas issued this year has reached 1,509,936, of which 1,190,961 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, according to data provided by the Hajj and Umrah Ministry.
There are 337,876 pilgrims still in the Kingdom, with 232,117 in Makkah and 105,759 in Madinah.
Most pilgrims — 1,094,403 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 96,523 entered by land and 35 arrived by sea.
The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan (337,876) followed by Indonesia (233,792), India (196,726), Yemen (56,972), Malaysia (54,214) and Turkey (29,628)
Meanwhile, the launch by Saudi budget airline Flynas of direct flights from four major Indonesian cities to Madinah is expected to provide a more affordable Umrah package for Indonesians.
It will also offer an alternative to those who are on the waiting list to perform Hajj, the mandatory pilgrimage for Muslims. Umrah is the lesser, non-mandatory pilgrimage.
The Indonesian cities are Jakarta, Medan, Surabaya and Makassar, and the flights will return from Jeddah.
The airline holds a license from the Saudi government to operate Umrah and Hajj flights, and will provide a full service, including an Indonesian menu.

Topics: hajj and umrah pilgrims Hajj & Umra Makkah Madinah

Saudi Shoura delegation to visit Cairo to enhance ties

Updated 20 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Shoura delegation to visit Cairo to enhance ties

Updated 20 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
0
JEDDAH: A delegation of the Saudi-Egyptian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, headed by Shoura Council member Assaf bin Salem bin Faisal Abu Thuneen, will start an official visit to Egypt on Sunday.
Abu Thuneen said that the visit comes in the context of supporting bilateral relations in the field of parliamentary action between the Shoura Council and the Egyptian Parliament and enhancing joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
Recently, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reviewed “strategic bilateral relations and discussed developments in the region “especially issues related to security and stability” and “fighting terrorism.”
Last week, Saudi Arabia and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding to activate a SR60 billion ($16 billion) investment fund. They also signed agreements to continue cooperation in resolving political crises in the Middle East, and a commitment to environmental protection.
Last month, King Salman inaugurated the third year of the Shoura Council’s seventh session in which he highlighted the Kingdom’s priorities for the coming year and defined the contours of its domestic and foreign policies.

