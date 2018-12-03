UAE marks 47th anniversary of ‘dream that became reality’

DUBAI: UAE leaders and citizens celebrated the birth of their country as a nation on Sunday on the 47th anniversary of a union that was formed between seven emirates.
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed hailed the establishment of the country in 1971 as a “dream” that became a “bright reality” for the citizens, the nation and the world.
In a statement to ‘Nation Shield’, the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine, Sheikh Khalifa said: “Today, we celebrate the glorious 47th anniversary of the announcement of our Union and the establishment of our country, a dream that became a bright reality for our people, the nation, the region and the world at large.”
The Union was a reflection of a “deep desire” held by the citizens and the country’s leadership, he added.
Sheikh Khalifa described the establishment of the country as a “groundbreaking” initiative by the UAE’s founding fathers, under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said UAE’s National Day has gained special momentum this year, as it coincides with the 100th birth anniversary of the founding father.
“If not for Sheikh Zayed, our Union would not have seen the light; nor would our nation have been able to survive the challenges that beset his drive to establish the Union,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement to the magazine.
2018 was the ‘Year of Zayed’, which celebrated 100 years of the late Emirati leader’s birth. It was an occasion to highlight the extraordinary leader’s achievements and showcase his efforts, and insight for the nation.
Also speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said that celebrating National Day is a “message of duty and a renewal of loyalty” to the nation and its founders, in recognition of their efforts to realize the dream of the Union.
“It is a message of determination to continue working to preserve the achievements of our united nation, strengthen its pillars and always fly its flag high,” he said.
He added that the leadership believes that the true wealth of the country lies in its human capital, noting that the UAE is entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the age of artificial intelligence, “armed not with money and oil, but rather with educated and qualified Emiratis who possess the skills of the time.”
Several events were held across the country to celebrate Emirati tradition and culture, such as Yola and Al Ayala dances, henna, falcon displays, as well as live traditional music performances by Emirati musicians.
