UAE marks 47th anniversary of ‘dream that became reality’

UAE leaders and citizens celebrated the birth of their country as a nation on the 47th anniversary of a union that was formed between seven emirates. (WAM)
Kuwait participates with the UAE in celebrating its 47th National Day. (WAM)
Saudi Arabia participates with the UAE in celebrating its 47th National Day. (WAM)
DUBAI: UAE leaders and citizens celebrated the birth of their country as a nation on Sunday on the 47th anniversary of a union that was formed between seven emirates. 
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed hailed the establishment of the country in 1971 as a “dream” that became a “bright reality” for the citizens, the nation and the world. 
In a statement to ‘Nation Shield’, the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine, Sheikh Khalifa said: “Today, we celebrate the glorious 47th anniversary of the announcement of our Union and the establishment of our country, a dream that became a bright reality for our people, the nation, the region and the world at large.”
The Union was a reflection of a “deep desire” held by the citizens and the country’s leadership, he added. 
Sheikh Khalifa described the establishment of the country as a “groundbreaking” initiative by the UAE’s founding fathers, under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said UAE’s National Day has gained special momentum this year, as it coincides with the 100th birth anniversary of the founding father. 
“If not for Sheikh Zayed, our Union would not have seen the light; nor would our nation have been able to survive the challenges that beset his drive to establish the Union,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement to the magazine. 
2018 was the ‘Year of Zayed’, which celebrated 100 years of the late Emirati leader’s birth. It was an occasion to highlight the extraordinary leader’s achievements and showcase his efforts, and insight for the nation. 
Also speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said that celebrating National Day is a “message of duty and a renewal of loyalty” to the nation and its founders, in recognition of their efforts to realize the dream of the Union.
“It is a message of determination to continue working to preserve the achievements of our united nation, strengthen its pillars and always fly its flag high,” he said.
He added that the leadership believes that the true wealth of the country lies in its human capital, noting that the UAE is entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the age of artificial intelligence, “armed not with money and oil, but rather with educated and qualified Emiratis who possess the skills of the time.”
Several events were held across the country to celebrate Emirati tradition and culture, such as Yola and Al Ayala dances, henna, falcon displays, as well as live traditional music performances by Emirati musicians. 

Political tension escalates in Lebanon as insults and accusations fly

Updated 02 December 2018
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Political tension escalates in Lebanon as insults and accusations fly

  • Wiam Wahhab’s rhetoric resembles the campaigns that targeted former PM Rafik Hariri
  • Jumblatt suggested that Wahhab was “sending out orders” through his statements
Updated 02 December 2018
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: Tension is rising in Lebanon following disparaging comments made by former minister Wiam Wahhab about Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his late father, former Premier Rafik Hariri. 

Wahhab, a Druze, is a member of the March 8 Alliance, which also includes Hezbollah and is aligned with the Syrian regime.

A video emerged a few days ago of a gathering at which Wahhab could be heard making personal insults against certain individuals. Although he did not specify whom he was targeting in the video, it is widely assumed that he was referring to the Hariris.

Wahhab also targeted the president of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt.

Supporters of both sides have taken to the streets in recent days. Wahhab’s supporters led motorcades to Moukhtara, the small town in which Jumblatt resides, on Thursday night. Jumblatt’s response was that “Moukhtara is a red line, whatever the regional balance.”

The Lebanese Army stated it had “seized 25 vehicles and arrested 57 of the people participating in the motorcades and confiscated their weapons and ammunition,” adding that the detainees and the seized weapons and ammunition had been referred to the relevant judiciary, and an investigation had commenced.

Officials from the Future Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) stated that Wahhab’s rhetoric “is way out of line and resembles the campaigns that targeted former PM Rafik Hariri and (president of the PSP and leader of Lebanon’s Druze Walid) Jumblatt prior to the assassination of Rafik Hariri in 2005.”

Jumblatt suggested that Wahhab was “sending out orders” through his statements.

Allies of Hariri filed a lawsuit against Wahhab, accusing him of “stirring strife and risking civil peace,” which was accepted on Friday by State Prosecutor Samir Hammoud.

Wahhab was referred to the Information Department of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) for investigation. Wahhab’s lawyers refused to receive a summons for their client on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, ISF officers went to Wahhab’s residence in Jahlieh to bring him in for questioning. Wahhab was not there, but one of Wahhab’s aides, Mohammad Abou Diab, was shot in what the ISF claim was unilateral fire from “unidentified gunmen” after Wahhab’s supporters began firing “randomly.” The ISF claims its officers did not open fire. Abou Diab later died from his wounds.

In a televised statement, Wahhab accused Hariri, Hammoud and ISF director general Maj. Gen. Imad Osman, of “planning to assassinate him” and spoke of “an insult to his dignity.” He said: “Blood has been shed — who will bear responsibility for it?” Wahhab also warned Hariri that Lebanon is on the path to “war,” and said the prime minister should negotiate with Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah.

Jumblatt met with the prime minister on Saturday evening. Talking to the press afterwards, Jumblatt said that events had put “the dignity of Lebanese citizens” at risk.

“The state has done its duty and we support it. We cannot continue to tolerate this abnormal situation,” he said. “We stand by PM Saad Hariri and reject any attack against him or his position, just as we reject the use of insults, especially at this stage, which requires discretion and not offensive discourse.

“I hope the government can be formed without (violence) slipping into the streets,” he added, referring to Hariri’s struggle — ongoing since May 24 — to form Lebanon’s government.

A senior PSP official said Jumblatt was convinced Wahhab’s campaign against Hariri was part of a plot by the Syrian regime, adding that “an outside party” is hindering the formation of Lebanon’s government.

Moustafa Allouch, a member of the Future Movement’s political bureau, told Arab News: “The blood that was shed in Jahlieh is the responsibility of whoever caused it and used people as human shields.” He called on the ISF to conduct a criminal investigation to find out who had shot Abou Diab.

“What Wahhab has done is an offense that stirs sectarian strife, and what happened in Jahlieh is that Wahhab sold the life of his supporter to cover the charge against himself,” Allouch added. “Wahhab deserves to go to prison for a long time because he knew what the repercussions of his discourse would be.”

Another Future Movement member, Rola Tabash Jaroudi, told Arab News: “What happened reflects the low level of political discourse in Lebanon, and counts as an insult to the government, the prime minister and Lebanon as a whole,” adding that “the perpetrator must be held accountable.”

She also warned that the Lebanese people “can no longer tolerate this kind of pressure and provocation” and stressed the need for the government to be formed as quickly as possible, urging all parties to “withdraw unfair demands.”

UAE Ambassador to Lebanon Hamad Saeed Al-Shamsi, said, “We must stand by PM Saad Hariri, and all the people of Lebanon must understand that it is in their country’s interest to have the government formed, especially as (Lebanon hosts the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in January). How can Lebanon participate effectively without a government?”

Topics: Lebanon Wiam Wahhab Rafik Hariri Saad Hariri Walid Jumblatt Hezbollah

