You are here

  • Home
  • Spain Socialists dealt blow in Andalusia, far-right emerges
﻿

Spain Socialists dealt blow in Andalusia, far-right emerges

Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) candidate and current Andalusian regional president Susana Diaz (C-L) casts her vote with her family at a polling station in Sevilla on December 2, 2018 during Andalusia's regional election. (AFP)
Updated 03 December 2018
AP
0

Spain Socialists dealt blow in Andalusia, far-right emerges

  • With 99 percent of the votes counted, the Socialists won the election, but saw their support plummet to just 33 seats, compared to 47 in 2015
Updated 03 December 2018
AP
0

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain’s Socialists suffered a setback in regional elections in the country’s south Sunday, the first electoral test for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s party since he took power in June.
The blow to the Socialists contrasted with the eruption of the anti-immigrant, extreme right Vox party, which claimed 12 seats in the 109-member regional parliament of Andalusia. Vox had not previously held any seats in any legislative body in Spain since its founding four years ago, and now it has the key to forming a government in Spain’s most populated region.
“Now is the moment to say loud and clear who we are and that we have come to stay,” Vox candidate told a crowd of supporters who chanted “Spain! Spain! Spain!“
Andalusia has been a Socialist bastion for 36 years, but the party could lose control of the government if parties on the right join forces to oust regional leader Susana Diaz, though that would require that they join forces with Vox.
With 99 percent of the votes counted, the Socialists won the election, but saw their support plummet to just 33 seats, compared to 47 in 2015. That left the Socialists far from the majority of 55 seats needed to govern, even if they can get the backing of the far-left party Adelante Andalucia, which took 17 seats.
“Despite winning the election it is a sad night for the Socialist Party,” Diaz said. “There has been a real loss of ground for the Left. But the worst thing is that the extreme right, a phenomenon that has appeared in the rest of Europe, has arrived here.”
The conservative Popular Party and center-right Citizens party held 47 seats between them. That gives them fewer than the Socialists and Adelante Andalucia, so they would need the votes of Vox to reach the absolute majority.
Diaz said she would call on other parties to “build a firewall against the extreme right in Spain.”
“Each party must decide if they are against the extreme right or if they will rely on their support to enter into government,” she said.
Vox’s platform includes a crackdown on immigration, a defense of Spain’s unity against Catalonia secessionists, restricting abortion and rolling back domestic violence laws.
Two members of Vox shouted insults at Diaz when she submitted her ballot early Sunday in Seville. Vox said both people had been removed from their positions as voting monitors due to “inappropriate behavior.”
Sanchez leads a minority government in Spain since he toppled former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who lost a no-confidence vote. There is speculation Sanchez may call early elections if he cannot pass a national budget this year instead of serving out the legislative term that runs until 2020.

Topics: Spain Andalusia

Related

0
World
Spain to back Brexit deal after UK agrees to Gibraltar terms
0
Corporate News
Spain’s Provacuno aims to beef up Saudi market

French govt holds crisis talks after ‘yellow vest’ riots

Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
AFP
0

French govt holds crisis talks after ‘yellow vest’ riots

  • The government has not ruled out imposing a state of emergency to combat the protests
  • Paris police said 412 people were arrested on Saturday during the worst clashes for years in the capital and 378 remained in custody
Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
AFP
0

PARIS: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe holds talks with party leaders on Monday as Paris scrambles to forge a response to violence by anti-government protesters that has left hundreds injured nationwide and caused widespread destruction around the capital.
The talks follow a crisis meeting chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday as he surveyed the damage from a day of riots across Paris that saw violence “on a level not seen in decades.”
Philippe has been asked to meet protest organizers and party leaders as part of a “constant wish for dialogue,” the Elysee Palace said.
Environment Minister Francois de Rugy met representatives of the so-called “yellow vest” protesters last week but failed to convince them to end the demonstrations that have taken place over the last two weeks.
The government has not ruled out imposing a state of emergency to combat the protests, which began over fuel taxes but have morphed into a broad opposition front to Macron, 40, a pro-business centrist elected in May 2017.
The president on Sunday assessed the damage at the Arc de Triomphe, the massive monument to France’s war dead at the top of the Champs-Elysees avenue, where rioters scrawled graffiti and ransacked the ticketing and reception areas.
Inside, rioters smashed in the iconic face of a sculpture, a partial reproduction of the frieze “La Marseillaise” by Francois Rude.
Macron also saw the wreckage of burnt-out cars and damaged buildings from rioting at other sites, where he praised the police but was also booed by sections of the crowd.
Paris police said 412 people were arrested on Saturday during the worst clashes for years in the capital and 378 remained in custody.
Paris police chief Michel Delpuech said the violence had been “on a level not seen in decades.”
A total of 263 people were injured nationwide, including 133 in the capital, 23 of them members of the security forces.
“I will never accept violence,” Macron said. “No cause justifies that authorities are attacked, that businesses are plundered, that passers-by or journalists are threatened or that the Arc du Triomphe is defiled.”
The violence has caused deep concern in the French business community which claims it has already lost billions of euros, and representatives are set to attend a meeting at the economy ministry on Monday.
“Our worst fears have been confirmed: this is the third consecutive weekend of (protest) blockades which amounts to a major loss for the whole business community,” Jacques Creyssel, representative of a federation of retail businesses, told AFP.
Three people have died in incidents linked to the anti-government protests, which were sparked initially by a rise in taxes on diesel.
In Paris on Sunday as groups of workers set about cleaning up the mess from the previous day, the scale of the destruction became clear.
Around famous areas including the Champs-Elysees, the Louvre museum, the Opera and Place Vendome, smashed shop windows, broken glass and the occasional burnt-out car were testament to the violence.
Dozens of cars were torched by the gangs of rioters, some of whom wore gas masks and ski goggles to lessen the effects of police tear gas.
One person was in a critical condition after protesters pulled down one of the huge iron gates of the Tuileries garden by the Louvre, crushing several people.
Nearly 190 fires were put out and six buildings were set alight, the interior ministry said.
Graffiti was daubed at the Arc de Triomphe, with one slogan saying: “The yellow vests will win.”
Some 136,000 people joined demonstrations nationwide on Saturday, most of them peaceful, the interior ministry said.
The figure was well below the first day of protests on November 17, which attracted around 282,000 people, and also down on the revised figure of 166,000 who turned out last Saturday.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner attributed the violence to “specialists in destruction.”
Referring to the possibility of imposing a state of emergency — a demand made by the police union Alliance — Castaner declared: “Nothing is taboo for me. I am prepared to examine everything.”
Macron faces a dilemma over how to respond, not least because the “yellow vests” are a grassroots movement with no formal leaders and a wide range of demands.
“We have said that we won’t change course. Because the course is good,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told BFM television defiantly on Sunday morning.
Jacline Mouraud, one of the protest movement’s prime instigators over social media forums, told AFP that scrapping the fuel tax was a “prerequisite for any discussion” with the government.
Macron insists the taxes are needed to fund the country’s transition to a low-emission economy.

Topics: France yellow vests Paris

Related

0
World
’I will never accept violence,’ Macron says after Paris protests
0
World
96 injured, more than 260 arrested in Paris protests

Latest updates

Spoken word artist makes herself at home in the Middle East
0
French govt holds crisis talks after ‘yellow vest’ riots
0
Journalist critical of Philippines’ Duterte pays bail
0
Top US, Mexico diplomats meet in Washington amid migrant crisis
0
Qatar to withdraw from OPEC early 2019
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.