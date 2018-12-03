You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey inflation drops from 15-year high
﻿

Turkey inflation drops from 15-year high

The increase in consumer prices fell to 21.62 percent in November compared with he same month last year. (File/AFP)
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP
0

Turkey inflation drops from 15-year high

  • The increase in consumer prices fell to 21.62 percent in November compared with he same month last year
  • The better figures reflect the likely effects of an aggressive rate hike in September
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP
0

ANKARA: Inflation in Turkey dropped for the first time to nearly 22 percent last month after surging to a 15-year high in October, official statistics showed on Monday.
The increase in consumer prices fell to 21.62 percent in November compared with he same month last year, still very high in relative terms but down from the 25.24 percent rate recorded in October and the first drop since March this year, according to the Turkish statistics office (TUIK).
The figure was also lower than the Bloomberg consensus forecast of 23 percent.
The better figures reflect the likely effects of an aggressive rate hike in September when the central bank raised the one week repo rate 625 basis points to 24 percent.
Compared with October, November consumer prices fell 1.44 percent.
The value of the Turkish lira — which has been rallying against the US dollar since an Ankara-Washington spat ended last month — firmed after the announcement.
The currency was at 5.16 against the greenback after 0800 GMT, gaining nearly one percent.
Earlier this year, the lira fell sharply amid tensions between Turkey and NATO ally the United States and worries over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies.
But in the past few weeks following improved relations with Washington and indications Ankara will follow economic orthodoxy, the lira has firmed from below six against the dollar.
At one point in August, the lira was trading at seven to the greenback.
The Turkish government has promised to fight inflation with a series of measures, including encouraging voluntary price cuts by businesses.
Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak welcomed the data in a series of tweets.
“This shows that the decline in inflation has begun strongly and that the downward trend will continue,” Albayrak said.
He added that Turkey would continue to support “strong” monetary and financial policies.

Topics: Turkey economy

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey lambasts ‘unacceptable’ UK court extradition rejection
0
Middle-East
Soros foundation to close in Turkey after attack by Erdogan

Qatar to withdraw from OPEC early 2019

Updated 03 December 2018
Reuters
0

Qatar to withdraw from OPEC early 2019

  • The announcement comes ahead of the meeting by OPEC and its allies including Russia on Dec. 6-7 to discuss cutting supply
  • Qatar would still attend an OPEC meeting in Vienna this week
Updated 03 December 2018
Reuters
0

DOHA: Qatar is withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as of January 2019, Saad al-Kaabi, the country’s energy minister said on Monday.
The decision came after Qatar, one of OPEC’s smallest producers but the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporter, reviewed ways to enhance its role internationally and plan long-term strategy, including focusing on its gas industry, he said.
“Qatar has decided to withdraw its membership form OPEC effective January 2019 and this decision was communicated to OPEC this morning,” he told a news conference, adding that Qatar would still attend an OPEC meeting in Vienna this week.
The announcement comes ahead of the meeting by OPEC and its allies including Russia on Dec. 6-7 to discuss cutting supply.
The minister said the decision was not easy as Qatar has been in OPEC for 57 years, but that the country’s impact on OPEC production decisions was small.
He stressed that Doha would continue to abide by all its commitments like any other non-OPEC oil producer.
The withdrawal decision reflects Qatar’s intent to focus its efforts on developing its natural gas industry, the minister said, as the Gulf Arab state moves to increase LNG production from 77 million to 110 million tons annually.

Topics: Qatar OPEC Doha

Related

0
Business & Economy
New York oil sinks under $50 on OPEC doubts
0
Business & Economy
Oil prices steady near year lows ahead of G20 and OPEC meetings

Latest updates

UN’s Yemen envoy traveling to Sanaa Monday: UN source
0
Egypt refuses to accuse police over Italian student’s murder
0
Turkey inflation drops from 15-year high
0
Syria coalition kills Daesh leader linked to hostage executions
0
Spoken word artist makes herself at home in the Middle East
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.