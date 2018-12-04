Cultural attaché in Egypt to implement modern techniques to serve Saudi students

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Attaché at the Kingdom’s embassy in Egypt, Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Nami, attended on Monday the opening ceremony of the Central Administration for Foreign Student Affairs in Cairo.
The Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and a number of ministers and cultural attaches also attended the ceremony.
Dr. Al-Nami expressed his gratitude for the remarkable development being offered by the Central Administration for Foreign Student Affairs, which serves Saudi students studying in Egypt.
He stressed that the existence of electronic programs and the use of various modern technologies, will strongly support serving all Saudi students studying at Egyptian universities.
It will also facilitate the procedures of accreditation and registration of new students.
The cultural attaché also visited Cairo University, where he met with the university’s president, Dr. Mohamed Osman Al-Khasht, to find out what it offers to Saudi students.
During the meeting, they discussed ways of enhancing academic and educational cooperation and discussed a number of issues that would support Saudi students and provide them with a suitable environment, the ministry said in a statement.
