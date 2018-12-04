You are here

  • Home
  • Netanyahu to meet US secretary of state in Brussels
﻿

Netanyahu to meet US secretary of state in Brussels

Mike Pompeo
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
0

Netanyahu to meet US secretary of state in Brussels

  • Trump has pledged unwavering support for Israel and has pushed ahead with controversial policies such as moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brussels on Monday, a day after police recommended the premier’s indictment in a third graft case.
Netanyahu’s office said the meeting had been set last week, but provided few other details.
US President Donald Trump’s top diplomat was to be in Brussels for a NATO meeting of foreign ministers on Tuesday.
“I will discuss with Mike Pompeo a series of regional developments as well as the steps we are taking together to block the aggression of Iran and its proxies in the north,” Netanyahu said before departing, referring to Syria and Lebanon.
“Of course we will also discuss other issues.”
They were to meet on Monday evening, with Netanyahu accompanied by the head of Israeli spy agency Mossad, the head of his national security council and his military secretary.
Trump has pledged unwavering support for Israel and has pushed ahead with controversial policies such as moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem.
Israel and the US have also worked closely on a range of issues, particularly related to Iran.
Both have warned of Iran’s presence in Syria, which neighbors Israel.
Netanyahu has pledged to stop arch-foe Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria and to keep it from transferring advanced weapons to its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.
There has been increased attention in Israel in recent days over Israeli officials’ concerns regarding Iranian activity in Lebanon.
The Israeli premier has also pursued ties with Arab Gulf nations that have no official diplomatic relations with his country and the US has backed him in those efforts.
Netanyahu’s trip comes a day after police recommended indicting him and his wife Sara for bribery and other offenses, the third such move against him in recent months.
The attorney general must now decide whether to indict Netanyahu, who rejects the accusations against him in all three cases.

Topics: Israel United States of America Jerusalem Palestine

Related

0
Middle-East
Israel police recommend indicting Netanyahu in third graft probe
0
Netanyahu defends Gaza ceasefire after Israeli criticism

KDP nominates Nechirvan and Masrour Barzani for Iraqi Kurdistan’s top posts

Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani after casting his vote in Erbil during parliamentary elections in this Sept. 30 file photo. (Files/ Reuters)
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
0

KDP nominates Nechirvan and Masrour Barzani for Iraqi Kurdistan’s top posts

  • Masrour Barzani is currently Iraqi Kurdistan’s security chief
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said on Monday it had nominated current premier Nechirvan Barzani to succeed his uncle Masoud Barzani as president of Iraqi Kurdistan, and Masoud Barzani’s son Masrour as premier of the regional government.
With 45 of 111 seats, the KDP is the biggest party in the Kurdish assembly after September’s regional election but 11 shy of an outright majority, and will have to govern in coalition.
Masrour Barzani is currently Iraqi Kurdistan’s security chief. Both Masrour and Nechirvan have occupied senior roles within the KRG throughout the last decade.
Veteran Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, still the head of the KDP, stepped down after 12 years as regional president in November 2017, less than a month after helming a referendum on Kurdish independence that backfired
and triggered a crisis for Iraq’s Kurds.
The post has remained vacant ever since. The president’s powers were divided between the prime minister, Parliament and the judiciary in a makeshift arrangement, leaving the future of the presidency uncertain.
The semi-autonomous region does not have a formal constitution, having failed to ratify it in Parliament since it was drafted in 2009.
Any future power-sharing arrangement would require a rethinking of presidential powers, which would need to be ratified by Parliament.
“We still don’t know what the presidency will look like. Will it become a ceremonial post filled by Parliament?” said Kamal Chomani, a Kurdish political analyst and nonresident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.
“In any case, Nechirvan will be weaker than Masrour but will stay powerful enough to control the foreign relations of the KRI. It all depends on how the presidential law will be amended,” he said.
Relations with the previous Iraqi administration of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi were strained by the referendum.
But with a new Iraqi government in place, led by Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Irbil and Baghdad have in recent weeks signalled a willingness to work together.

Topics: Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq to unify customs procedures with Kurdistan, PM says
0
World
France to take in 100 Yazidi women stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan

Latest updates

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signs off Algiers visit with trade, security pact
0
Netanyahu to meet US secretary of state in Brussels
0
KDP nominates Nechirvan and Masrour Barzani for Iraqi Kurdistan’s top posts
0
SpaceX launches biggest U.S. 'rideshare' mission with 64 satellites
0
The Six: Stars at Dubai charity gala
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.