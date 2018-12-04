You are here

Yemen will need billions to run govt, avoid rial collapse - UN aid chief

Local currency is counted at a Yemeni money exchange office in Sanaa on December 9, 2014.(File/AFP)
Reuters
Yemen will need billions to run govt, avoid rial collapse - UN aid chief

  • Yemen's government will need billions of dollars in external support to finance its 2019 budget
  • There is a need to balance deficit payments and the need to pay Yemeni salaries and pensions
Reuters
GENEVA: Yemen's government will need billions of dollars in external support to finance its 2019 budget and avoid another currency collapse in addition to $4 billion in aid, UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Tuesday.
Lowcock said he had discussed the balance of payments deficit and the need to pay Yemeni salaries and pensions with officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States at weekend talks in Riyadh.
"There is going to be a need for billions of dollars of support so they can finance core functions of government," Lowcock told a news conference. "Unless they get some external finance for their budget these problems we saw with the rial plummeting will be back."

Topics: Yemen yemen currency crisis

Palestinian killed during West Bank clash with Israeli forces

Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
Palestinian killed during West Bank clash with Israeli forces

  • A Palestinian was killed during a clash with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank
  • The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident
AFP
NABLUS: A Palestinian was killed during a clash with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday, Palestinian official media and a medical source said.
Mohammad Habali, 22, was shot after Israeli forces carried out an overnight raid in the city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.
The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident.

Topics: Palestine Israel crime

