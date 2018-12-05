You are here

Saudi Arabia faces further severe weather and flash floods

Saudi Arabia's western province of Makkah is bracing itself for further extreme weather conditions.
Saudi Arabia’s western province of Makkah is bracing itself for further extreme weather conditions. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s western province of Makkah is bracing itself for further extreme weather conditions. (SPA)
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia faces further severe weather and flash floods

  The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection warned that heavy winds along with thunder and rain
  Heavy fog during the early hours of Wednesday morning was also reported in the Makkah region
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s western province of Makkah is bracing itself for further extreme weather conditions, with the risk of thunder and rain, leading to possible flash flooding in some areas.

The country’s General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection warned that heavy winds along with thunder and rain would hit Jazan, Asir and Baha heights, including the coast on Wednesday.

And the weather forecast website Accuweather has warned the rainfall could lead to flash flooding, weather forecast website.

Heavy fog during the early hours of Wednesday morning was also reported in the Makkah region, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, severe weather warnings have been issued, predicting strong winds and high waves in the Red Sea. 

On Tuesday, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal visited Al-Lith province following heavy rain that damaged homes.

The governor toured a number of affected neighborhoods, where he met residents.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Directorate of Civil Defense in Makkah, Nayef Al-Sharif called on citizens and residents to abide by safety instructions and guidelines while driving in the streets during the rain.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

Prince Saud bin Nayef welcomes the excavation team to the archaeological site of THajj in the Eastern Province. (SPA)
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

  Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
DAMMAM: Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region and chairman of the Tourism Development Board, has welcomed a Saudi-Dutch-French archaeological team to the site of “THajj”.
The archaeological research is being undertaken in collaboration with universities and scientific centers under an agreement signed with the University of Leiden, Netherlands. The team was accompanied by Abdul Latif bin Mohammed Al-Bunyan, the director general of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).
Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites, which are cared for under the guidance of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He stressed the importance of preserving archaeology and supporting exploration teams, and said he appreciates the work of the team in THajj and looks forward to further discoveries that will enrich the Kingdom’s heritage.

