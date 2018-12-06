JEDDAH: The Hajj Ministry signed an agreement with major travel booking website Agoda to improve pilgrims’ experience, as well as achieve the Kingdom’s goal of welcoming 30 million pilgrims.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on Monday in Jeddah, means pilgrims can book ministry-certified hotels through Agoda for Hajj and Umrah.
The MoU aims to provide greater flexibility with languages and currencies when booking.
“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah aspires to facilitate the performance of Hajj and Umrah for every Muslim, as well as visiting holy places in the Kingdom,” said the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammad Salih Bentin.
Deal signed to improve Hajj, Umrah experience
