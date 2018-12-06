You are here

Deal signed to improve Hajj, Umrah experience

The MoU aims to provide greater flexibility with languages and currencies when booking. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The Hajj Ministry signed an agreement with major travel booking website Agoda to improve pilgrims’ experience, as well as achieve the Kingdom’s goal of welcoming 30 million pilgrims.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on Monday in Jeddah, means pilgrims can book ministry-certified hotels through Agoda for Hajj and Umrah.
The MoU aims to provide greater flexibility with languages and currencies when booking.
“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah aspires to facilitate the performance of Hajj and Umrah for every Muslim, as well as visiting holy places in the Kingdom,” said the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammad Salih Bentin.

Topics: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia

Saudi Tourism body gives presentation on ‘destination’ initiative

SCTH workshop in Madinah organized by Taibah University to develop programs to increase the stay of visitors to the city. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) on Tuesday organized a presentation about the Kingdom’s drive to attract more Muslim visitors.
“Destination for Muslims” is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan and aims to make the Kingdom the preferred destination for followers of the faith around the world.
The SCTH was taking part in a workshop in Madinah organized by Taibah University to develop programs to increase the stay of visitors to the city.
Other participants came from the education, service and private sectors. The Kingdom is investing in tourism, aiming to increase spending by Saudis at home instead of on holidays abroad.

Topics: Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH Saudi Arabia Makkah Madinah

