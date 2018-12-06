Deal signed to improve Hajj, Umrah experience

Saudi Tourism body gives presentation on ‘destination’ initiative

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) on Tuesday organized a presentation about the Kingdom’s drive to attract more Muslim visitors.

“Destination for Muslims” is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan and aims to make the Kingdom the preferred destination for followers of the faith around the world.

The SCTH was taking part in a workshop in Madinah organized by Taibah University to develop programs to increase the stay of visitors to the city.

Other participants came from the education, service and private sectors. The Kingdom is investing in tourism, aiming to increase spending by Saudis at home instead of on holidays abroad.