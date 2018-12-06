You are here

﻿

Dubai summit’s stark warning to workers on tech takeover

Residents follow moves made by humanoid robot ‘Pepper’ during an afternoon exercise routine at Shin-tomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
  • More than 100 leading technology and innovation specialists from across the world are taking part in Dubai Knowledge Summit
  • Etisalat’s Khalifa Hassan Al-Forah Al-Shamsi: Robots are going to rule the education and health sectors. We need professionals who are trained to cope with the technology pressure
DUBAI: Workforces will face a growing challenge in coming years coping with rapidly advancing technology and innovation, knowledge and innovation experts at a Dubai summit have warned.

Addressing a panel discussion at the Knowledge Summit, Khalifa Hassan Al-Forah Al-Shamsi, group chief corporate strategy and governance officer at Etisalat, said that the IoT (Internet of things) and AI (artificial intelligence) will play a greater role in future.

“Robots are going to rule the education and health sectors. We need professionals who are trained to cope with the technology pressure,” he said.

Sarfaraz Alam, chairman of TEXPO group of companies, said that in the near future the jobs of lawyers, doctors and pharmacists will vanish with robots taking their places.

“Those professions that have the ability to integrate, evolve and disrupt will survive. The rest will be replaced by AI and robots,” Alam said.

More than 100 leading technology and innovation specialists from across the world are taking part in the Knowledge Summit, which brings together prominent decision-makers, academics and pioneers from various sectors to explore best practice and propose answers to future challenges.

The summit, under the theme “Youth and the Future of the Knowledge Economy,” is an annual initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Delivering an opening address at the two-day event, Dr. Boris Cizelj, president of the Knowledge Economy Network, said that innovations are reaching mass markets on an exponentially reducing timescale.

“The telephone took 50 years to reach a market of 50 million people; the mobile phone took 12 years, YouTube four, Facebook three and Twitter only two years. This really shows the acceleration of change — it is difficult to imagine it, but we have to adapt to it,” he said.

Dr. Simon Galpin, managing director of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, warned summit participants of a possible backlash against technology.

“If we focus only on technology, artificial intelligence and virtual reality, we won’t go anywhere. We need to encourage skills to keep our children human — skills such as creativity and interpersonal communication,” he said.

Startup of the Week: Global Think Group - Bridging the information gap

Dafnis is a communication specialist while Marco is an economist with a large network of contacts and access to useful data resources. (Photo: Basheer Saleh)
NOOR NUGALI
Startup of the Week: Global Think Group - Bridging the information gap

  • Dafnis said: Saudi Arabia is moving so fast right now and it is so difficult to keep up
RIYADH: With the dawn of the age of information technology, many aspects of human life have turned upside down. From work culture to personal life, everything has undergone a rapid transformation.
In such a situation, the importance of research and statistics has increased manifold. In order to cope with the challenges of today’s world, different organizations have emerged around the globe. They are focused on gathering data and information and analysis of those statistics to gauge public views and to understand popular choices. On the basis of their findings, they help the public and private sectors make informed decisions.
The announcement of Vision 2030 has put Saudi Arabia on the fast track to progress thus creating the need for specialized research and communications firms.
Global Think Group is one such company founded with the sole purpose of catering to the needs of the Kingdom.
It was launched two months ago by Andrianna Dafnis and Marco Binenti. The duo has extensive experience of working in the Saudi market. Prior to the launch of their own company, they were associated with a Riyadh-based research and publishing company.
Dafnis is a communication specialist while Marco is an economist with a large network of contacts and access to useful data resources. It is a perfect combination needed to fulfill various information requirements of the private and public sectors.
Keeping in view the rapid pace of development in Saudi Arabia, they launched their company to utilize their skills in an effective manner.
“Saudi Arabia is moving so fast right now and it is so difficult to keep up (with the pace),” said Dafnis.
The partners said they used to receive offers for freelance jobs due to their contacts and resources but their official commitments prevented them from accepting those assignments.
Due to the huge demand for their skills, they thought of launching their own business.
“We are trying to bridge the gap between economic research in Saudi Arabia and the business sector,” said Binenti.
They are focused on the Saudi market and planning to hire local talent for their fast-expanding business.
“We are building our capacity. Our dream, which makes us different from other companies, is that we are focused on Saudi Arabia. We opened up a corporate entity here in Riyadh. We don’t have any branch in America, or Dubai. Everything is here. And we want to expand from here. We don’t want to expand from New York to Saudi Arabia. We want to expand from Riyadh to New York,” said Dafnis.
“We are counting a lot on Saudi talent, on finding it and making it grow with us in our company.”
Through their company, they have helped build many bridges internationally and locally such as helping their client Maven Marketing and Events to bring Ronaldinho to Saudi Arabia for Misk Global Forum.
The Global Think group has many clients from the government and private sectors and the list is growing.

