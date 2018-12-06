Suicide bomb attack kills 4 in Iran’s southern port city of Chabahar, shots fired

You are here

DUBAI: Iranian state TV has reported a suicide bomb attack killing at least four people - including two police - and wounding several others on Thursday in the Iranian southern port city of Chabahar.

“This morning a bomb inside a car exploded near a police station in Chabahar and four people were injured,” an official told state television, referring to it as a “terror incident.”

“The suicide attacker set off the explosion after stopping at police headquarters in Chabahar.”

The report went on to say that shooting could also be heard in the city on Thursday. Details were sketchy as the situation was still developing.

Chabahar governor Rahmdel Bameri said many people were also wounded in the morning car bombing.
“The explosion was very strong and broke the glass of many buildings close by," Bameri told state television.
Many nearby shop owners and civilian passers-by, including women and children, were severely wounded, he added.

Images posted on Twitter that appear to show the scene after the blast, show debris, damaged vehicles, and what appears to be the mangled remains of the vehicle that carried the explosive device.

Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor for security affairs, told state TV multiple assailants took part in Thursday's attack, that left several dead, including two police officers.

"The terrorists tried to enter Chabahar police headquarters but they were prevented by the guards and they detonated the car bomb," Marashi added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
TV also reported shooting in the area, which is located in the mainly Sunni province of Sistan-Baluchestan that has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and separatist militants.
Videos shared on Twitter said to be taken from the scene show smoke rising into the sky with the sound of sirens heard in the background.  

 

State authorities did not identify who was behind the attack. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chabahar, near Iran's border with Pakistan on the Sea of Oman, is home to a new port recently built and is an economic free zone for the country.

[Developing]

