Bahrain FM: Qatar has burned its bridges with GCC

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Al Khalifa. (AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
Bahrain FM: Qatar has burned its bridges with GCC

  • Al Khalifa described the Qatar crisis as a very deep disagreement that has reached a point not seen before in rifts between GCC countries
  • The most important topic to be discussed at the upcoming GCC summit is strategic military cooperation between GCC states
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Qatar has burned its bridges with the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and aligned itself with “enemies of the region like Iran,” Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Al Khalifa has said.
In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Al Khalifa described the Qatar crisis as a very deep disagreement that has reached a point not seen before in rifts between GCC countries.
Al Khalifa added that he did not know how Qatar would return from this point, having distanced itself from other GCC countries after aligning itself with Iran.
“These issues do not indicate that Qatar will remain a member of the GCC, but we are dealing with this topic realistically,” he said.
The minister said that Qatar had “burned all ships of return to the Council,” and that a new agreement and system are needed in order to solve the crisis. He also said that Doha should be scrutinized and put under a “microscope.”
Speaking ahead of the GCC summit set to be held in Riyadh on Sunday, Al Khalifa said that the hostile policy pursued by Qatar against other GCC states is clear, notably Doha’s hostility toward Saudi Arabia.
He added that the most important topic to be discussed at the upcoming GCC summit is strategic military cooperation between GCC states, and that decisions will be made regarding this.

Libya to vote on new constitution before February

Updated 30 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
Libya to vote on new constitution before February

  • A 60-member panel drafted the constitution and submitted it to Parliament in August.
  • Al-Sayeh warned the referendum could be delayed if the election commission did not receive security guarantees and funds
Updated 30 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

BANGHAZI: The chairman of Libya’s elections commission said the beleaguered North African nation will hold a referendum on a new constitution before the end of February.
Thursday’s announcement by Emad Al-Sayeh in the capital Tripoli signals Libya’s first concrete step toward restoring unity and political stability after years of turmoil and violence that followed the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
It followed last month’s adoption by a parliament in eastern Libya of an election law that would govern the referendum and future votes.
A 60-member panel drafted the constitution and submitted it to Parliament in August.
Al-Sayeh warned the referendum could be delayed if the election commission did not receive security guarantees and funds.
The commission’s Tripoli offices were attacked by extremists in May, killing 14 people.

