BANGHAZI: The chairman of Libya’s elections commission said the beleaguered North African nation will hold a referendum on a new constitution before the end of February.
Thursday’s announcement by Emad Al-Sayeh in the capital Tripoli signals Libya’s first concrete step toward restoring unity and political stability after years of turmoil and violence that followed the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
It followed last month’s adoption by a parliament in eastern Libya of an election law that would govern the referendum and future votes.
A 60-member panel drafted the constitution and submitted it to Parliament in August.
Al-Sayeh warned the referendum could be delayed if the election commission did not receive security guarantees and funds.
The commission’s Tripoli offices were attacked by extremists in May, killing 14 people.
Libya to vote on new constitution before February
Libya to vote on new constitution before February
- A 60-member panel drafted the constitution and submitted it to Parliament in August.
- Al-Sayeh warned the referendum could be delayed if the election commission did not receive security guarantees and funds
BANGHAZI: The chairman of Libya’s elections commission said the beleaguered North African nation will hold a referendum on a new constitution before the end of February.