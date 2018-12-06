Somali blast kills two generals and seven guards

MOGADISHU: Nine Somali soldiers including two generals were killed on Thursday by a blast just outside the capital Mogadishu, militants and an army official said.
Extremist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility, saying it had destroyed a military pick-up truck carrying the generals and their seven bodyguards near Dhanaane village just outside Mogadishu on Thursday afternoon.
Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al-Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, identified the slain generals as Omar Aden and Abdi Ali.
"We destroyed their pick-up with a roadside bomb near Dhanaane village," he told Reuters.
A military official who identified himself as Captain Mohamed confirmed to Reuters the two generals and their guards had been killed while others were injured.
Al-Shabaab has for years been fighting to topple Somalia's Western-backed central government and install its own rule based on a strict interpretation of sharia law.
The country has been gripped by insecurity and lawlessness since the early 1990s.
