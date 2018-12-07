You are here

Rudderless Lebanon could miss out on aid, France warns

"We deeply regret that our Lebanese friends are not able to agree on a government," Bruno Foucher said during a press conference held on a French frigate making a stop in Beirut. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP


  • Lebanon's economy has looked on the brink of collapse for some time but a Paris conference dubbed CEDRE in April earned it $11 billion in aid pledges
  • Polls held in May gave Saad Hariri a new term as prime minister but Lebanon's fractious political class has since failed to agree on a government line-up
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
BEIRUT: France on Friday warned Lebanon it could lose the international community's goodwill and much-needed investments if it takes any longer to form a government.
Lebanon's economy has looked on the brink of collapse for some time but a Paris conference dubbed CEDRE in April earned it $11 billion in aid pledges.
Polls held the following month gave Saad Hariri a new term as prime minister but Lebanon's fractious political class has since failed to agree on a government line-up.
Seven months on, a breakthrough does not seem imminent and French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher warned that Lebanon stood to lose a lot.
"We deeply regret that our Lebanese friends are not able to agree on a government," he said during a press conference held on a French frigate making a stop in Beirut.
The amounts pledged in Paris were unexpectedly high and other conferences have also mustered support for Lebanon, whose economy has been in a downward spiral for years due to political divisions and corruption.
The outbreak of violence in neighbouring Syria in 2011 added to those woes, keeping tourists away and triggering a massive influx of refugees that has strained public services.
"The lack of a government in Lebanon means running the risk that this dynamic in the international community is lost," Foucher said.
"That moment could pass."
The French envoy explained that a new government was needed to undertake the programme contained in the CEDRE plan and warned that investors would not wait for forever.
"There are other countries that may need international assistance," he said.
Government formation is often a drawn-out process in Lebanon, where a complex governing system seeks to maintain a precarious balance of power between its various political and religious communities.



Yemen government proposes reopening Sanaa airport if planes inspected

Updated 07 December 2018
Arab News
Yemen government proposes reopening Sanaa airport if planes inspected

  • Yemen’s government supports the reopening of Sanaa international airport but only under supervision
  • The government also said that peace cannot be achieved if the Houthi militia refuses to hand over all their weapons
Updated 07 December 2018
Arab News
Yemen’s government supports the reopening of Sanaa international airport, shut down for years in the country’s war, but only under supervision, an official said Thursday.

“We are keen on the opening of Sanaa airport, and we demand the opening of Sanaa airport and we know that the Yemeni citizen should have the right to reach any country in the world through Sanaa airport,” said Abdulaziz Jabari, a presidential advisor and member of a Yemeni government delegation at UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden.

“But... we are looking into who will supervise Sanaa airport.”

One of the government’s conditions is that planes are first inspected in the airports of Aden or Sayun which are under its control. Sanaa airport is currently controlled by the Houthis.

The proposal was made at the UN-sponsored peace talks which started on Thursday in Sweden.

The government also said that peace cannot be achieved if the Houthi militia refuses to hand over all their weapons to the government.

A government offensive on Yemen’s Hodeida is still an option if rebels refuse to withdraw from the port city, a minister said Thursday, as the warring sides met for UN-brokered talks.

“We are now in negotiations in response to calls by the international community, the UN and the UN envoy. We are still looking into means towards peace,” said Othman al-Mujalli, Yemen’s agriculture minister.

“But if they (the Houthis) are not responsive, we have many options, including that of military decisiveness,” he said in response to a question on the rebel-held city. “And we are ready.”

(With agencies)









