You are here

  • Home
  • More than 700,000 Afghans leave sanction-hit Iran
﻿

More than 700,000 Afghans leave sanction-hit Iran

A group of Afghan migrants rest, during a break from their walk, on a main road, after crossing the Turkey-Iran border near Dogubayazit, Agri province, eastern Turkey, in April of this year. (Reuters)
Updated 49 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

More than 700,000 Afghans leave sanction-hit Iran

  • Demand for Afghan labor in Iran’s informal sector has drastically fallen, says report
  • US sanctions have led to hike in prices of food and commodities in Afghanistan’s western region
Updated 49 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: Ali Reza first sold his cattle from the remaining livestock that survived the harsh drought in Badghis province in western Afghanistan earlier this year. That money soon ran out and he had to move with his family to the neighboring province of Herat as the water table was getting lower day by day there, and people were leaving in droves.

He remained jobless for weeks in Herat, like many of the thousands who had fled the drought. which prompted some to marry off or even sell their young daughters. Young and skilled in carpentry, Reza certainly did not want to see his two kids and wife perish in Herat so, before running totally out of cash, he had to find a means of survival.

Inspired by the good pay offered in neighboring Iran, he joined the hundreds of Afghans who crossed over into Iran illegally on a daily basis for settlement and work.

Luck was not on his side in Iran either, as only few months after his decision, US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the nuclear deal with Iran in May and re-imposed far-reaching US sanctions in phases, with the most damaging oil and banking penalties taking effect from Nov. 5.

The sanctions led to a drastic fall in Iran’s currency, and the wages people such as Reza earned were simply not enough.

“It was becoming increasingly tough there as well because of the decline of Iran’s economy. I could not cover the everyday expenses of my family with my earnings and decided to come back few weeks ago,” Reza told Arab News from Herat by phone.

He plans to either go to northern Mazar-i-Sharif to set up a small carpentry shop or settle down in Herat, but has not made up his mind as yet.

He said that unlike the past, when Tehran forced out illegal migrants residing in Iran, Afghans themselves are returning voluntarily because of the impact of the sanctions.

“The sanctions have affected the lives of many people — skilled workers, traffickers and ordinary labors alike,” he said.

According to residents of Herat, there are not any more long queues of Afghans outside Iran’s diplomatic mission to get visas for traveling to Iran, where several of million Afghans have lived for decades because of the war.

Iran is also used as a transit point for some Afghans desperately trying to reach Europe via Turkey.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that more than 700,000 undocumented Afghans had returned home since the start of the year.

“Undocumented returns from Iran in particular are seeing a massive increase over previous years, largely driven by recent political and economic issues in Iran including massive currency devaluation,” the IOM said in a statement this week.

“As Afghans primarily work in the informal economy in Iran the demand for this type of work is drastically reduced. Further, as all Afghans typically send home their earnings in the form of monthly remittances, the Afghan economy itself, already evident in the drought-affected provinces of Herat, Badghis and Ghor, is suffering direct and immediate effects,” the IOM report said.

Iranian media reports say many of the Afghans had returned or were seeking to enter Turkey to reach Europe after the fall of the Iranian currency, which has lost about 70 percent of its value this year, Reuters reported.

An official at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees Repatriation told Arab News that thousands of undocumented returnees hail from the central region where violence has flared up in recent months following the Taliban advances.

The US sanctions have also hiked food and commodities prices, mostly in Afghanistan’s western region, which relies on imports from Iran.

Topics: Afghanistan Iran

Related

Special 0
World
Airstrike kills 20 in Afghanistan’s Helmand province
0
World
From Afghanistan to the Outback: refugees ditch Australia’s overcrowded cities

Steady as she goes: Merkel 2.0 takes center stage in Germany

Updated 27 min 14 sec ago
AP
0

Steady as she goes: Merkel 2.0 takes center stage in Germany

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as party leader
  • Merkel’s decision to stand down as leader of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is part of her slow, stage-managed exit from German politics
Updated 27 min 14 sec ago
AP
0

HAMBURG: Germany’s Christian Democrats have played it safe. By opting for Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as party leader, they have voted for a centrist who is long on party unity and short on major policy initiatives.
Merkel’s decision to stand down as leader of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is part of her slow, stage-managed exit from German politics and in Kramp-Karrenbauer, 56, the party has chosen a successor from the same safety-first mold.
Dubbed “Merkel 2.0” by opposition parties, Kramp-Karrenbauer was the continuity candidate in the leadership campaign, less bold in her policy proposals than rival Friedrich Merz.
“The CDU has opted for centrist continuity. And it let Merkel have her way, one more time,” said Carsten Nickel, managing director at political consultancy Teneo. “Today’s close result shows: the party is as split as German society.”
After her narrow victory — by 517 votes to 482 — over Merz, Kramp-Karrenbauer’s first priority is to unite the CDU after a series of electoral setbacks that threaten its role as Germany’s leading “Volkspartei,” or big popular party.
In a short speech to accept the party leadership, she called for “all the factions, all members, everyone who carries responsibility to move forward with the goal that we share — to remain the big Volkspartei of the center.”
Her first act as leader was to invite her two rivals to take the congress stage with her in a show of party unity.
Kramp-Karrenbauer has little time to waste.
An election in Bremen next May is the first of four regional votes next year. In October, the CDU lost over 10 percentage points in another state election, in Hesse. Merkel announced she would stand down as party leader after that damaging result.
After a robust campaign for the CDU leadership, Kramp-Karrenbauer must now try to engineer a rebound in next year’s state votes — a tough task that will soak up her time and energy and leave her little bandwidth for fresh policy initiatives.
Teneo’s Nickel said the close leadership result “means continuity in Europe: beyond Merkel’s personal leadership in the Council, don’t expect bold initiatives from Berlin. The CDU will continue to be busy with itself.”

German interests
Kramp-Karrenbauer is not prone to bold policy moves anyway.
During the leadership campaign, she took more a cautious stance on the future of Europe than Merz, who said Germany should “contribute more” to the European Union as it benefits from a euro that is “too weak for our economy.”
Last month, Kramp-Karrenbauer told a business conference: “With every wish to take Europe forward with a German-French nucleus, the proposals must always fit with German interests.”
She said Europe must move toward a banking union, “but first the risks must be minimized so that it is acceptable in German interests as well.”
Her great strength is her record as former state premier in Saarland, where she led an experimental broad coalition with the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats — alliance-building skills useful in Germany’s fractured political landscape.
That ability to build bridges clinched her the CDU top job.
“There is a feeling that we are strengthened,” delegate Stephan Toscani said after Friday’s leadership vote. “There is a willingness to pull together now. I am sure that Merkel will remain chancellor right through her term.”
Merkel plans to stay on as chancellor until the next federal election, due by October 2021. The CDU’s election of Kramp-Karrenbauer makes that scenario more likely. Co-habiting with Merz, an old rival, would have proven harder for Merkel.
The risk for Kramp-Karrenbauer is that opposition parties seize on her similarities to Merkel, whose authority has waned since her divisive decision in 2015 to keep German borders open to refugees fleeing war in the Middle East.
“Kramp-Karrenbauer is a continuation of Merkel with other means,” said Alexander Gauland, co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany, which surged into the Bundestag for the first time last year on a wave of discontent with Merkel.
“She supported the refugee policy and will not correct it.” 

Topics: Germany

Related

0
World
Merkel’s would-be successor questions Germany’s sacrosanct asylum pledge
0
World
Germany to discuss lifting ban on deporting Syrians

Latest updates

Outgoing UN envoy makes new appeal to Syria’s warring sides
0
Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador speaks out against Hamas resolution
0
Humanitarian aid for 6 Palestine projects approved
0
More than 700,000 Afghans leave sanction-hit Iran
0
Makkah governor receives newly appointed Passport Department chief
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.