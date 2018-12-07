JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan announced Friday a donation of $113.7 million to support Sahel countries. Kattan revealed the donation during the opening ceremony of the Coordination Conference of G5 Sahel Partners and Funders for Financing of Priority Investment Programme (PIP) for (2019-2021) in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott.
The G5 Sahel comprises Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad. He said King Salman had ordered the money to support these five countries, adding that half this amount would be allocated to support priority investments in the Sahel.
Saudi Arabia pledges $113m to support Sahel countries
