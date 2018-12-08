You are here

Six dead in stampede at Italian nightclub

Emergency personnel attend to victims of a stampede at a nightclub in Corinaldo, near Ancona, Italy, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters Dec. 8. (Reuters)
More than 100 were injured. (Reuters)
The stampede happened at the Laterna Azzurra club in central Italy. (Reuters)
Fire service uploaded images and video clips from the scene on Twitter. (Reuters)
ROME: Six people, all but one of them minors, were killed and about 35 others injured in a stampede of panicked concertgoers early Saturday at a disco in a small town on Italy's central Adriatic coast, authorities said.

The dead included three girls and two boys and an adult woman, a mother who had accompanied her daughter to the disco in Corinaldo, where an Italian rapper was entertaining the crowd, Ancona police chief Oreste Capocasa said at the scene. The provincial capital of Ancona is the nearest big town.
Twelve of the 35 injured were in serious condition, Capocasa said.
The ages of the victims weren't immediately given. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside when the stampede erupted or the club's maximum capacity.
Italian fire officials and ANSA news agency said the audience at Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta's concert at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub panicked and ran for the exits after someone sprayed a substance similar to pepper spray.

Fire service posted a video on Twitter of the incident:

A 16-year-old boy told ANSA that disco patrons were dancing while awaiting the start of the concert when the stampede erupted. The boy, who was being treated at a hospital, said that at least one of the emergency exits was locked when he tried to flee.
The report said authorities were investigating if emergency exits were working.

India’s ruling BJP seen losing ground in key state polls before national vote

Indian women dressed in their traditional saree stand in a queue to cast their votes in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP)
Updated 08 December 2018
Reuters
0

India’s ruling BJP seen losing ground in key state polls before national vote

  • “The BJP is struggling everywhere, for all its bravado,” said Juhi Singh, a spokesman of the regional Samajwadi Party
  • In Madhya Pradesh, the same polls suggested the BJP and the Congress were locked in a fight down to the wire
Updated 08 December 2018
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party is likely to lose two heartland states while a third is too close to call, exit polls showed on Friday in the final test of popularity before a national election due by May next year.
Surveys broadcast at the end of voting for five state assemblies showed the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing behind the rival Congress party in some areas.
The actual votes will be counted on Tuesday, and exit polls have been wrong in the past, partly because of the sheer scale of Indian elections involving millions of votes.
Still, nearly all the polls showed that the Congress — led by Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family — will win a clear majority in western Rajasthan state and scrape through in eastern Chhattisgarh, according a survey of surveys pulled together by NDTV.
In Madhya Pradesh, the same polls suggested the BJP and the Congress were locked in a fight down to the wire.
The combined surveys showed the BJP winning 110 seats, the Congress 108, and smaller groups 12 in the 230-member house. To rule, a party requires 116 seats.
The three states are part of the northern Hindi belt, a bastion of the ruling Hindu nationalists.

CLUES
“The BJP is struggling everywhere, for all its bravado,” said Juhi Singh, a spokesman of the regional Samajwadi Party.
Modi, who came to power with a sweeping majority in 2014, has been praised for improving governance and cutting some red tape, but has been criticized for failing to create enough jobs for the thousands of young people entering the jobs market every month.
He has also faced criticism for allowing hard-liners in his party to undermine India’s secular foundations.
Foreign investors who largely remain bullish on India’s long-term prospects, are watching the state polls closely for clues to the national vote.
“The result would be consistent with what most polls are showing: that we are heading for hung parliament,” said Jan Dehn, head of research at emerging markets fund manager Ashmore.
“The market may discount the results a little bit given these are state elections and there are often protest votes.”
But a divided parliament would make it difficult for the incoming government to carry out reforms in the banking sector and other areas, he said.

