You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt lawyer files case to change president’s 2-term limit
﻿

Egypt lawyer files case to change president’s 2-term limit

An Egyptian lawyer says he and others have filed a court case to force the parliament to start a debate on amending a constitutional clause that bars President El-Sisi from running for a third term in 2022. (AFP)
Updated 08 December 2018
AP
0

Egypt lawyer files case to change president’s 2-term limit

  • El-Sisi was elected president in 2014
  • This year, he won a second four-year term in office
Updated 08 December 2018
AP
0

CAIRO: An Egyptian lawyer says he and others have filed a court case to force the parliament to start a debate on amending a constitutional clause that bars President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi from running for a third term in 2022.
Ayman Abdel-Hakim Ramadan told The Associated Press on Saturday that a Cairo court will hold its first hearing on the case Dec. 23.
Egypt’s constitution was adopted in 2014, after El-Sisi, as defense minister, led the military’s ouster of a freely elected but divisive president.
El-Sisi was elected president later that year. This year, he won a second four-year term in office. He ran virtually unchallenged after authorities either jailed or intimidated potentially serious candidates out of the race.
Ramadan says El-Sisi has overseen an “incredible” number of achievements since 2014.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Presidency

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi says army will defend Gulf Arabs in case of direct threat
0
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi says law curbing NGOs needs to be more “balanced“

Arab countries need to improve education systems, says UN official

Teachers cannot be replaced by robots. However, robots can help teachers to perform better. (Pexels)
Updated 08 December 2018
Amna Ehtesham Khaishgi
0

Arab countries need to improve education systems, says UN official

  • GCC countries were spending the same amount of money on education but only the UAE was making an impact
  • “We need to use technology to improve social and communication skills”
Updated 08 December 2018
Amna Ehtesham Khaishgi
0

DUBAI: Arab countries need to improve their education systems, a leading UN official has said, with only the UAE performing impressively in the sector. 

Hany Torky, the UNDP’s chief technical adviser, said GCC countries were spending the same amount of money on education but only the UAE was making an impact.

“So far the UAE has appeared as a leader in knowledge not just in the Arab countries but also across Asia. No other country has performed so well as the way UAE has done and continues to do that,” he told Arab News. “The reason can be the quality of teachers, corruption, using resources in the right manner, quality of students. All these factors count for a lot.” 

He was speaking to Arab News while sharing the latest results of the Global Knowledge Index, which this year placed the UAE 19 out of 134 countries.  It ranked 13 in pre-university education and 20 in higher education.

Torky said the idea of education needed to be redefined in the region because of technological breakthroughs including artificial intelligence, virtual reality and coding. 

“We need to use technology to improve social and communication skills. Teachers cannot be replaced by robots. However, robots can help teachers to perform better.”

Saudi educationalist Omar Farooqi said a teacher’s role would change dramatically and they would become more like guides or advisers.

“The problem comes in the form of parents and top-to-bottom implementation of technology in schools,” he told Arab News, “otherwise if you look at the youth population in the Arab world, it is larger than the adult population. Therefore, these children have grown with technology in their hands and on their fingertips. They are more than willing to embrace it.”

The UAE was quick to adopt technology and trends faster than anywhere else in the Arab world, he added, and technology was also a way to revamp the curriculum in public sector schools.

“The Public (school) sector needs a complete revamp of standards from top to bottom of school operations. Private schools, on the other hand, are heavily geared primarily toward commercial success. Therefore the quality of education versus tuition fees is not appropriately balanced. Once it is balanced out, then there is cause for optimism for the private sector to take the lead in helping the public system set higher governance standards through strong strategic collaboration,” said Farooqui.

The Global Knowledge Index is produced annually by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Foundation in partnership with the UNDP. 

Topics: United Arab Emirates Education

Related

0
Middle-East
GCC countries pledge $10 million for school text books in Yemen
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education industry outlook promising, says study

Latest updates

British backpacker murdered in New Zealand: police
0
Protesters seek to stop output at Libya’s El Sharara oilfield
0
What We Are Reading Today: Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945-1975
0
Islamabad ready to host SAARC summit but New Delhi defiant
0
Yemen, Syria top agenda at GCC summit in Riyadh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.