﻿

Protesters seek to stop output at Libya’s El Sharara oilfield

Libyan tribesmen staged a protest on Saturday at the giant El Sharara oilfield aiming to shut down the facility. The oilfield pictured in 2014. (Reuters)
Updated 09 December 2018
ARAB NEWS WITH AGENCY
EL SHARARA, Libya: Libyan tribesmen staged a protest on Saturday at the giant El Sharara oilfield aiming to shut down the facility, engineers and a tribal spokesman said on Saturday, although it was not immediately clear if output had been halted.
A field engineer said crude was still flowing, while two other engineers said the field was apparently being shut down.
A spokesman for the tribesmen, who were protesting to demand more development for their communities, said they had closed the field located in south Libya.
“El Sharara is closed. We had given authorities a deadline but we got no response,” said Mohammad Maighal, spokesman for the group that calls itself the Fezzan Anger Movement.
Fezzan is the historic name of the southern region to which the El Sharara oilfield belongs.
The field, which usually pumps about 300,000 barrels per day, has been repeatedly threatened by tribesmen asking for better health and other state services for the poor, desert region.
Closing down an oilfield takes time so there was no final confirmation whether the wells had been turned off.
The state oil firm NOC usually tries to avert such action through talks. NOC was not immediately available to comment.

Mexico to cancel February auctions for oil and gas blocks

Updated 40 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
  • Two bidding rounds would be canceled, including those for 37 onshore blocks and 9 unconventional and conventional areas, including shale resources
  • Lopez Obrador has sharply criticized the landmark energy opening enacted by his predecessor, President Enrique Pena Nieto, whose government planned the February auctions
MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s energy secretary Rocio Nahle said on Saturday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s newly installed administration would cancel two bidding rounds for oil and gas areas scheduled for February.
Lopez Obrador, who took office on Dec. 1, has sharply criticized the landmark energy opening enacted by his predecessor, President Enrique Pena Nieto, whose government planned the February auctions.
The new president previously said he would suspend future oil auctions pending a review of the more than 100 contracts already awarded, but has not detailed what would become of the auctions planned for February.
Nahle told reporters at an event in the state of Chiapas on Saturday that two bidding rounds would be canceled, including those for 37 onshore blocks and 9 unconventional and conventional areas, including shale resources.
She did not address auctions for partnership rights for seven onshore joint venture contracts with national oil company Pemex, which are also scheduled for February.

