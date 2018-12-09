Saudi crown prince to inaugurate energy park on Monday

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is to launch a recently announced energy park in the east of the country.
The King Salman Energy Park, known as SPARK, is a mega project designed to position the Kingdom as a global energy hub.
The crown prince will inaugurate the 50-square-kilometer project on Monday, which will be constructed between Dammam and Al-Hasa in the heart of the Saudi energy business.
SPARK, which was announced by Saudi Aramco on Thursday and due to be completed in 2035, is expected to support and increase the security of energy supplies that will be offered at competitive prices.
