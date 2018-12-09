You are here

  • Home
  • At scene of South Sudan mass rape, ‘no one could hear me’
﻿

At scene of South Sudan mass rape, ‘no one could hear me’

An 18-year-old woman recounts the day in early November when she and a friend were bound, dragged into the bush and raped by four men with guns, as she sits in a hospital in Nhialdu, South Sudan. (Sam Mednick/AP)
Updated 09 December 2018
AP
0

At scene of South Sudan mass rape, ‘no one could hear me’

  • Rape has been used widely as a weapon in South Sudan
  • Humanitarians have warned of higher rates of sexual assault as growing numbers of desperate people try to reach aid
Updated 09 December 2018
AP
0

NHIALDIU, South Sudan: Wrapping an arm around her stomach, the young woman hung her head and recounted the day in early November when she and a friend were bound, dragged into the bush and raped by four men with guns.
“My body hasn’t been the same since,” the 18-year-old said. The men attacked during an hours-long walk home to the South Sudan village of Nhialdiu. “I was crying and screaming but I was so far from the village that no one could hear me,” she told The Associated Press, which doesn’t identify survivors of sexual assault.
Shock and outrage followed when the medical charity Doctors Without Borders announced that 125 women and girls had been raped, whipped and clubbed over 10 days last month in a dramatic spike in sexual violence. “Horrific,” the United Nations secretary-general said. They were attacked as they made the long walk to a food distribution site in Bentiu, in Unity state.
In an exclusive look at the aftermath, the AP joined a UN peacekeeping patrol where the attacks occurred as humanitarians, rights groups and South Sudan’s government scrambled to find out more.
Rape has been used widely as a weapon in South Sudan. Even after a peace deal was signed in September to end a five-year civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people, humanitarians have warned of higher rates of sexual assault as growing numbers of desperate people try to reach aid. While some aid groups have quietly questioned whether all 125 people in the Doctors With Borders report were raped, they do not dispute that the problem has become grave.
The 18-year-old was not included in that report, and the real toll of sexual assault is not known.
Joining the UN patrol on Friday, the AP traveled the potholed road where the recent assaults took place. Shrouded by trees and elephant grass, some stretches provide cover for perpetrators to lurk.
Several local women said the violence is escalating.
Nyalgwon Mol Moon said she was held at gunpoint last month while two men in civilian clothes, their faces covered, stole her clothes, her shoes and the milk she meant to sell at market. Standing beside the road, pointing to her borrowed, oversized sneakers, she said she now tries to take alternative routes on her weekly walks to Bentiu.
She has no other choice. Food in Nhialdiu and nearby villages is scarce. Most people were unable to cultivate last season because of fighting and too much rain. Many rely on monthly aid from the UN’s World Food Program.
That means a walk of almost 40 kilometers (24 miles) to Bentiu town. Unable to carry the heavy rations back in one trip, most women leave some behind with relatives and make several journeys throughout the month.
Some said they make the 11-hour trek at least six times.
Alarmed by the sexual assaults, the World Food Program said it is prepared to bring distribution points closer to communities. The UN is now clearing the road from Bentiu to Nhialdiu of debris to make access easier.
No one has taken responsibility for the wave of assaults that the UN and African Union have condemned as “abhorrent” and “predatory.”
South Sudan’s government has acknowledged the assaults occurred in areas it controls, on the road between Nhialdiu and Bentiu and in surrounding villages. But it blames them on “unregulated youth” who fought alongside warring factions before the peace deal, Laraka Machar Turoal, deputy governor of Northern Liech state that was once part of Unity, told the AP.
Youth who were never officially integrated with armed groups have been left idle, guns in hand, to take what they want by force, Turoal said.
South Sudan’s government has called on all sides to demobilize the youth. It said it has deployed troops to areas in Unity state suspected of harboring criminals.
And yet the army in Nhialdiu has not detained anyone in the assaults and denies responsibility for finding the perpetrators, said John Dor, army commander for the area. He said they took place far from town, outside his jurisdiction.
But several local people said they knew of attacks in villages less than 15 kilometers from the army base. Some who were attacked at gunpoint said they believe the armed youth are affiliated with government troops. The government has done nothing so far to stop the violence, one woman explained.
The UN, which has increased patrols, is pushing South Sudan’s government to take more responsibility. The UN Security Council in a statement on Saturday noted its willingness to impose sanctions on those who threaten the peace, including by sexual violence.
“They’re obliged to make sure everyone’s protected ... it’s not enough just to sit in one place and not be involved,” said Paul Adejoh Ebikwo, the UN mission’s senior civil affairs officer in Bentiu.
Unity state was one of the hardest-hit areas in the civil war, and Bentiu has changed hands several times. Government and opposition forces remain at odds, even as factions across the country try to reconcile. A meeting on Thursday to build trust was canceled because the parties couldn’t agree on a place to meet, said the independent monitoring group charged with overseeing the peace deal’s implementation.
Meanwhile, many women and girls are terrified.
Cautiously peering through the trees, several hesitantly emerged from the bush, inching toward the side of the road.
“We’re walking here because we’re scared of coming on the main path,” said Nyachieng Gatman. Three days ago, she said, she met a breast-feeding mother and young girl who had been raped in a nearby town.
Standing beside her, 11-year Anchankual Dood lowered her heavy bag of grain and gulped from a bottle of water.
“It’s a long distance to go and come from Bentiu,” the girl said. “But we do it because we need food and because we’re suffering.”

Topics: South Sudan rape Sudan

Related

0
World
Child brides call on US states to end ‘legal rape’

India should grab chance for peace with Pakistan, says ex-spy chief

Updated 35 min 20 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

India should grab chance for peace with Pakistan, says ex-spy chief

  • Pakistani PM has good rapport with military
  • Indian elections might delay New Delhi response
Updated 35 min 20 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: The former chief of India’s spy agency, A. S. Dulat, has urged New Delhi to embrace peace overtures by neighboring Pakistan.

Dulat, who used to lead the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicating that he wanted to move forward with India.

“We say that Khan is a stooge of the army and he says that he and the army are on the same page,” Dulat told Arab News. “Whichever way you look at it, it’s an asset. Part of our problem has also been with the Pakistani army. If the PM of Pakistan gets along well with Rawalpindi it is easier for us,” said Dulat.

Dulat was an adviser on Kashmir between 2000 and 2004 after retiring from RAW and wrote a book about it: “Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years.” In it, he wrote about how close India and Pakistan came to working out a solution for the dispute.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947.

An armed campaign for independence or a merger with Pakistan has riven the Indian side of the divided territory since 1989.

India and Pakistan both claim the territory in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989 with India accusing Pakistan of arming and training rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

“We need to make use of the opportunities that Imran Khan offers to us, otherwise there is no option,” said Dulat. “You cannot live in denial of Pakistan’s existence in the subcontinent. As an important neighbor you need to respond to Khan’s gesture.

“I want the Indian government to respond to Imran Khan’s gesture but I am giving an excuse on its behalf, that it might respond after the elections next year,” he added.

His comments were welcomed by Kashmir-based Prof. Siddiq Wahid.

“Dulat is intimately aware of what’s going on in Kashmir. So certainly he should be viewed by Delhi with some gravitas,” Wahid told Arab News.

But he said that Kashmir had changed considerably since Dulat’s time at RAW and that a more creative solution might be needed.

“Unless Kashmir is made a participant in any dialogue between India and Pakistan, the talk will not make any progress,” said Wahid, who is a senior fellow at a New Delhi-based think tank.

“Narendra Modi regime’s objective is polarization and therefore it does not want an image that paints it as a reconciling force. Therefore, it desists from talks with Pakistan,” Wahid said.

Prof. Harsh V. Pant, from the Observer Research Foundation, said Dulat’s words had little sway.  

“The bigger point is whether we should take Imran Khan seriously or not,” he told Arab News. “I won’t be surprised if Modi comes back to power after the 2019 elections there would be a significant outreach. But before the general elections, I don’t see any possibility of reaching out to Pakistan in any significant way.”

Pant added that Khan and his government were under pressure from the US, casting doubt on the prime minister’s motives for extending an olive branch.

“The Modi government has succeeded in marginalizing Pakistan at an international level and that is putting pressure on Islamabad. If you have the Trump administration coming down heavily on Pakistan, it has something to do with what New Delhi has accomplished in Washington.”

Topics: international news latest news headline India Pakistan A. S. Dulat Wagah Border

Related

Special 0
World
Peace only way forward for Pakistan, India: PM Khan
Special 0 photos
World
Pakistan, India change gates at Wahga-Attari border on Independence Days

Latest updates

India should grab chance for peace with Pakistan, says ex-spy chief
0
Iran said to hold Australian-based population expert on “infiltration” charge
0
In Lebanon, empty flats raise fears of real estate collapse
0
First sounds of wind on Mars captured by InSight spacecraft
0
Film Review: Mowgli’s latest jungle run releases on Netflix
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.