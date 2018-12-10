You are here

﻿

Syrian girl born without legs walks on new prosthetics

Syrian Maya Merhi holds her prosthetic legs inside a tent at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp of Serjilla in northwestern Syria next to Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on December 9, 2018. (AFP)
Syrian Maya Merhi poses for a picture in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp of Serjilla in northwestern Syria next to Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on December 9, 2018. (AFP)
Syrian Maya Merhi poses for a picture next to her prosthetic legs that are decorated with the Turkish flag inside a tent at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp of Serjilla in northwestern Syria, next to Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on December 9, 2018. (AFP)
Syrian Maya Merhi removes her artificial legs inside a tent at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp of Serjilla in northwestern Syria next to Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on December 9, 2018. (AFP)
Maya Merhi stands with the support of crutches next to her disabled father (C) outside their tent in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp of Serjilla in northwestern Syria next to Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on December 9, 2018. (AFP)
Maya Merhi (C) plays with her friends in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp of Serjilla in northwestern Syria next to Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on December 9, 2018. (AFP)
SERJILLA, Syria: Eight-year-old Maya Merhi had to struggle around a Syrian displaced persons camp on artificial limbs made of plastic tubing and tin cans.
But now the girl, who was born with no legs due to a congenital condition, is walking on new prosthetics after undergoing treatment in Turkey.
Pictures of her plight, including those taken by AFP in Syria, were seen around the world in June, and she was taken to Istanbul for the life-changing procedure.
Dressed in a pink sweater and matching shoes, Maya on Saturday was able for the first time to walk along the rutted roads of the Serjilla camp after arriving back.
Finally she joined in the games and dancing with the other children.
“I was so happy when I saw her walking,” says her father Mohammed, sitting in their makeshift tent.
“The whole family and all our loved ones were so happy.”
Mohammed suffers the same condition as his daughter, known as congenital amputation which means the person is born without lower limbs.
He cobbled together the homemade prosthetics on which she used to shuffle around the camp.
Originally from Aleppo region, the father and daughter had to move to rebel-held Idlib province as fighting from Syria’s civil war began to rage around their home.
After the pictures of Maya’s difficulties sparked attention across the globe, the Turkish Red Crescent intervened.
The father and daughter were evacuated from Syria by the Turkish authorities and brought to Istanbul for treatment at a specialized clinic.
Mohammed received prosthetic limbs as well, but admits that he isn’t yet as steady on them as his daughter.
Sitting on a foam mattress, his daughter unwraps the artificial legs and attaches them.
“To begin with there were difficulties getting used to them,” says her uncle Hussein, who accompanied his brother and niece to Turkey.
“All of a sudden she found herself up high on the new prosthetics.”

UAE to host GCC summit in 2019

Updated 20 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
0

UAE to host GCC summit in 2019

  • The announcement was made in Riyadh, where the 39th GCC summit was hosted on Sunday
  • King Salman welcomed leaders and heads of delegations from the six GCC countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar
Updated 20 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The 40th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit will be held in the UAE, state-run WAM reported.

The announcement was made in Riyadh, where the 39th GCC summit was hosted on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, represented the UAE in the summit, which was chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

King Salman welcomed leaders and heads of delegations from the six GCC countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

In the summit, the GCC leaders discussed several regional developments including efforts to strengthen strategic, economic, cultural, political and security cooperation between the GCC member states and the international community.

Topics: GCC UAE

