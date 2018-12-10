You are here

  • Home
  • Oman considers extending expat visa ban
﻿

Oman considers extending expat visa ban

These steps taken by the government are part of the Omanization drive to recruit more of its citizens in private companies. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 December 2018
Arab News
0

Oman considers extending expat visa ban

  • The current ban, which is expected to expire at the end of January 2019, has halted the hiring of expats to jobs across 87 sectors
  • These steps taken by the government are part of the Omanization drive to recruit more of its citizens in private companies
Updated 10 December 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Manpower is considering extending the expatriate visa ban that was implemented early this year, national daily Times of Oman reported.

The current ban, which is expected to expire at the end of January 2019, has halted the hiring of expats to jobs across 87 sectors which include information systems, accounting and finance, sales and marketing, administration, human resources and insurance.

“The decision to regulate the labour market, provide job opportunities for job seekers in these disciplines, reduce the recruitment of labour force in the country, and the ban for a period of six months can be renewed based on the results of the study and the success in providing job opportunities in these disciplines,” Salim bin Nasser Al Hadhrami, Director General of Planning and Development at the Manpower Ministry told the daily.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Manpower announced that companies will have to secure the ministry’s go ahead before they can hire expats.

A new traffic light-themed online system is currently being rolled out in Oman, in which companies’ Omanization quotas are being monitored.

Under this new system, companies that meet Omanization standards set by the government will receive a green signal online, allowing them to proceed with hiring expat employees.

These steps taken by the government are part of the Omanization drive to recruit more of its citizens in private companies, a similar push is underway across the GCC where countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also been trying to increase the number of nationals in private sector employment.

Topics: Oman expat visa ban muscat ministry of manpower expat

Related

0
Business & Economy
Companies in Oman need government permission before hiring expats
0
Business & Economy
As Oman’s expat population falls, so does unemployment among locals

Iraqi oil minister expects prices to rise over time

Updated 10 December 2018
Reuters
0

Iraqi oil minister expects prices to rise over time

  • Ghadhban said the recent fall in Iraqi exports was due to weather conditions
  • “Our goal is to reach an export capacity of 6.5 million barrels per day but over several stages,” he said
Updated 10 December 2018
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Monday he expected the fall in oil prices to stop and for prices to rise over time, adding that if OPEC had not cut production, prices would have dropped to $45-50 per barrel.
Speaking at a ministry event in Baghdad, Ghadhban said the recent fall in Iraqi exports was not due to technical reasons, as Iraqi oil fields have high capacity, but rather because of weather conditions.
“Our goal is to reach an export capacity of 6.5 million barrels per day but over several stages,” he said.
Speaking about the recent Kirkuk oil deal with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Ghadhban said state oil marketer SOMO had received preferential prices, albeit for low quantities.
Iraq last month restarted exports of Kirkuk oil, halted a year ago due to a standoff between the central government and the KRG, after a new government in Baghdad agreed a tentative deal with Irbil.

Topics: Iraq Oil Thamer Ghadhban Kirkuk

Related

0
Middle-East
Daesh fights to hang on a year after defeat in Iraq
0
Lifestyle
Iraq’s Mohamed Al-Daradji battles inner demons through film

Latest updates

Taj Mahal ticket price hiked fivefold for Indians
0
Virat Kohli savors first India win over Australia Down Under for a decade
0
Abu Dhabi Festival reveals exciting 2019 lineup
0
US-backed Syrian fighters push into Daesh-held town
0
UN proposes Houthis withdraw from Hodeidah for joint control with govt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.