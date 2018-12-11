You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s Aoun intervening in stalled effort to form government
﻿

Lebanon’s Aoun intervening in stalled effort to form government

Lebanese President Aoun said on Tuesday he was intervening in stalled efforts to form a new national unity government, warning the country faced “catastrophe” if this failed. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 December 2018
Reuters
AP
0

Lebanon’s Aoun intervening in stalled effort to form government

  • More than six months since an election, efforts to form the new cabinet led by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri are still logjammed with rival groups vying for cabinet posts
  • Lebanon is in dire need of a government able to implement the economic reforms the IMF says are needed to put its public debt on a sustainable path
Updated 11 December 2018
Reuters AP
0

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he was intervening in stalled efforts to form a new national unity government, warning the country faced "catastrophe" if this failed.
More than six months since an election, efforts to form the new cabinet led by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri are still logjammed with rival groups vying for cabinet posts.
Aoun said the challenges in the government formation could not be resolved "the traditional way" between the prime minister-designate and the other parties, and it was his duty to get involved.
"The risks are greater than we can bear," he said, in an apparent reference to difficulties facing the heavily indebted Lebanese economy.
"We are launching an initiative ... and it has to succeed, because if it doesn't ... there is a catastrophe, we want to say it with all frankness, and this is the reason for my intervention," Aoun said in a televised news conference.
Aoun held separate meetings with Hariri and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday.
Agreement over the make-up of the new cabinet has met a series of obstacles as Hariri has sought to forge a deal parcelling out 30 cabinet posts among rival groups according to a sectarian political system.
The final hurdle has been over Sunni representation, with the powerful Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah demanding a cabinet seat for one of its Sunni allies who gained ground in the election.
Hariri, a Western-backed leader whose family have long dominated Lebanese Sunni politics, has ruled out giving them one of his seats.
Lebanon is in dire need of a government able to implement the economic reforms the IMF says are needed to put its public debt on a sustainable path. Lebanon has the world's third largest public debt as a proportion of the economy, and growth is stagnant.
Analysts believe one compromise could be for Aoun to nominate one of the Hezbollah-aligned Sunnis, or a figure acceptable to them, among a group of ministers named by the president.

Hezbollah tunnels

Lebanon's president also said that Israel's operation to destroy what it called Hezbollah attack tunnels across the border won't endanger the calm along the frontier.
He said that Lebanon takes the tunnels issue "seriously" and is prepared to "take measures to remove causes of disagreement" after a full report on the situation.
Aoun says the United States has informed Lebanon that Israel has "no aggressive intentions," adding that his country too has "no aggressive intentions."
Israel launched an operation to destroy a series of tunnels last week, showing one to UN peacekeepers and calling it a violation of the cease-fire that ended the 2006 war with Hezbollah.
Aoun spoke alongside Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who plans to visit Austrian peacekeepers in the south.

Topics: Lebanon Michel Aoun Hezbollah Saad Hariri

Related

0
Business & Economy
Lebanon’s property market ‘on the brink of collapse’
Special 0
Middle-East
Lebanon expects tougher US action on banking sector to curb Hezbollah funding

Egypt probes images of naked couple atop pyramid

Updated 11 December 2018
AFP
0

Egypt probes images of naked couple atop pyramid

  • Danish photographer Andreas Hvid appears to scale the 4,500-year-old tomb on the outskirts of Cairo at night with an unidentified woman who is later seen taking off her top
Updated 11 December 2018
AFP
0

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities have launched an investigation into images said to show a naked couple who scaled the Great Pyramid that has sparked outrage in the conservative Muslim country, an official said Tuesday.
In a video titled “Climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza,” Danish photographer Andreas Hvid appears to scale the 4,500-year-old tomb on the outskirts of Cairo at night with an unidentified woman who is later seen taking off her top.
Hvid says the video was taken in late November but it was published on YouTube on December 8.
A photograph released by Hvid appears to show the couple completely naked on top of each other while looking in the direction of a nearby pyramid with the horizon illuminated.
“The public prosecution is investigating the incident of the Danish photographer and the authenticity of the photos and video of him climbing the pyramid,” Mostafa Waziri, the secretary general of Egypt’s supreme antiquities council, told AFP.
If the video was actually filmed at the top of the pyramid, that would make it a “very serious crime,” Waziri said.
The nearly three-minute video has taken social media by storm and has been the subject of late night talk shows. It has notched up almost three million views on YouTube alone.
“A 7,000-year-old civilization has turned into a bed sheet,” a Twitter user in Egypt lamented.
Another protested that “they want to soil the dignity and pride of Egyptians because the pyramid reflects the glory and grandeur of the Egyptian people.”
The authenticity of the images has been disputed with some arguing the photograph showing the pair naked appears to be very bright whereas the video showed them scaling the pyramid at night.
Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany told government newspaper Al-Ahram that the video has stirred “anger and outrage among Egyptians,” and that officials in charge of guarding the pyramids would be punished if found to have been negligent.
Hvid, 23, explained back home to the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that he had “dreamed for many years of climbing the Great Pyramid” as well as of taking a naked photograph.
“I’m sad that so many people have got angry but I’ve also received a lot of positive responses from many Egyptians,” he said in an interview.
The young Norwegian, who runs his own YouTube channel, said he had absolutely no interest in stirring up a crisis such as that triggered by cartoons in Western newspapers of the Prophet Muhammad.
As for the girl in the video, she was not his girlfriend. “It was just a pose. We did not have sexual relations,” Hvid said.
The Great Pyramid, also known as the Khufu pyramid, is the largest in Giza, standing at 146 meters (480 feet) tall, and the only surviving structure of the Seven Wonders of the ancient world.
Climbing pyramids is forbidden in Egypt.
In 2016, a German tourist was barred from entering the country for life after he posted online footage of climbing one of the ancient structures.

Topics: Egypt Pyramids photos

Latest updates

US downgrades Pakistan in religious freedom rankings
0
Gunman kills 4 in Brazil cathedral, commits suicide
0
Ford trains 1,600 motorists in Mideast, Africa in 2018
0
From Rome to Riyadh, Pirelli concludes global tour
0
Riyadh to host Italian beauty trade show
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.