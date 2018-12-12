You are here

Doha Bank to cut construction exposure

CEO of Doha Bank Raghavan Seetharaman. (Reuters)
Updated 12 December 2018
Reuters
Doha Bank to cut construction exposure

  • Contractors have been hit hard by the slump in the Gulf’s construction market as governments had to cut back on project spending following the 2014/2015 fall in oil prices
  • Bankers have said that they expect the tiny but wealthy country’s banking sector to see further consolidation after the merger of Barwa Bank and the International Bank of Qatar earlier this year
Updated 12 December 2018
Reuters
DOHA: Doha Bank will cut its exposure to construction companies to 10 percent from 17 percent of lending in the next three years, its CEO said on Tuesday, part of efforts to adjust to a building industry downturn following a slump in oil prices.
CEO Raghavan Seetharaman also said that the bank, Qatar’s fifth largest by assets, would maintain its presence in the UAE despite a protracted regional rift.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt began a boycott of Qatar in June 2017, accusing the country of supporting militants, which Qatar has denied.
Speaking from his office in Doha, Seetharaman told Reuters that assets in the UAE had been cut to around 2 billion dirhams ($544.5 million) from 5 billion dirhams before the start of the boycott in June 2017.
Doha Bank has a branch in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and it is reducing exposure to the UAE through asset swaps, sources told Reuters previously.
This represents part of moves by some Qatari companies to trim exposure to the Gulf’s main financial and wealth center since the rift.
Seetharaman said the bank would maintain its UAE presence despite the scaling back, which included about 50 job cuts last year from a total of about 92.

 

“If there’s a defusion of the crisis tomorrow we want to keep that option open,” Seetharaman said.
The bank’s loan growth for 2019 is expected to jump to 6 percent after being flat or only marginally up this year, the CEO said. He said overall loan growth in Qatar in general next year should be around 3 percent.
Seetharaman forecast loan growth for Doha Bank even though it plans to scale back exposure to building contractors over the next three years, with an aim of reducing it to 10 percent from 17 percent currently.
Contractors have been hit hard by the slump in the Gulf’s construction market as governments had to cut back on project spending following the 2014/2015 fall in oil prices.
“It is a deliberate attempt to bring down our contract exposure because in the region itself there’s a lot of systemic risk,” Seetharaman said.
Doha Bank has a $400 million loan due in January. When asked about refinancing plans he said: “We have already made arrangements. The money is coming in the second week of January,” he said, without providing further detail.
Seetharaman said that the bank is exploring a number of different financing options for the coming year that include bonds, bilateral loans, and syndicated loans, but declined to provide the total amount of expected financing for next year.
Bankers have said that they expect the tiny but wealthy country’s banking sector to see further consolidation after the merger of Barwa Bank and the International Bank of Qatar earlier this year.
Qatar has 17 local and international commercial banks serving a population of only 2.6 million.
Seetharaman said that there were no current talks for a merger involving Doha Bank, though it remains a future possibility.

FASTFACTS

$400m – The size of the loan Doha Bank has due in January.

Topics: Doha Bank Qatar

India names Modi demonetization backer as cenbank head

Visitors are seen standing next to a logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at the bank's head office in Mumbai on December 5, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 12 December 2018
Reuters
India names Modi demonetization backer as cenbank head

  • Das — a high-profile backer of Modi’s controversial 2016 move to scrap high-value currency notes, known as demonetization
Updated 12 December 2018
Reuters
MUMBAI: Ex-finance ministry official Shaktikanta Das took charge of the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday, in a swift appointment expected to ease a dispute with the government as it pushes for looser credit rules ahead of a general election.
The announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration came just a day after Urjit Patel resigned from the post, following months of clashes between the two institutions over lending curbs and how to deploy the central bank’s surplus reserves.
Pressure on the RBI to take immediate steps to boost the economy, including a transfer of the excess reserves to the government, could well rise after Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered likely election losses in three key states on Tuesday.
Das — a high-profile backer of Modi’s controversial 2016 move to scrap high-value currency notes, known as demonetization — will serve a three-year term as governor, effective immediately.
RBI watchers said they expected the 61-year-old, who retired last year as secretary of the department of economic affairs having previously served on the RBI’s board, to put relations between the Mumbai-based bank and the finance ministry in New Delhi on a stabler footing.
Investors will also look closely at his ability to hold up against outside influences after recent efforts by the Modi government to gain greater control over the central bank’s regulatory powers.
“The incoming governor will have to work hard to prove that he has his own independent mind,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at Hdfc Securities.
Investors said any openly political appointee with little macro-economic experience, would not sit well with financial markets that already sold off following the BJP’s election setbacks.
But Ashish Vaidya, executive director and head of trading at DBS Bank in Mumbai, said he expected India’s debt and currency markets to react positively.
“He is a bureaucrat...We expect the RBI to take a pragmatic approach under him, be pro-growth and change its stance going ahead given that inflation has come off sharply,” he said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told Reuters partner ANI that the government acknowledged the bank’s independence.
“Government will fully support the RBI and coordinate with it in areas where consultations of government are required to make sure India’s economy benefits from both government policy decisions and areas which fall within domain of the RBI,” ANI tweeted, quoting Jaitley.

SWIFT APPOINTMENT
Pronab Sen, India’s former chief statistician, said he was surprised by the speed of Das’s appointment.
“If you have a situation where a position as important as the governor of the RBI is filled within 24 hours of the resignation of the incumbent, that will raise eyebrows,” Sen told Reuters.
“People are going to say, clearly this guy had already been identified. And, the situation was created where Urjit Patel had to quit.”
Das — widely seen as a contender for the top RBI job after Raghuram Rajan’s term ended in 2016 — did not answer calls from Reuters to his mobile phone.
RBI officials who have worked with him closely said Das was likely to be more inclusive in the decision-making process than Patel.
“He has a balanced approach and is good at consensus building,” said a former deputy governor. .”..We have had our fair share of differences. But he has always been solution-centric rather than festering on those differences.”
Das worked in the finance ministry under both Modi’s government and the previous coalition led by the main opposition Congress party and was also involved in drafting the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code aimed at protecting small investors.
He came under fire for his pro-demonetization stance and was the most vocal bureaucrat at the time Modi withdrew the high-value bank notes to fight tax evasion.
Das last year criticized the methodology of global rating agencies and sought a sovereign rating upgrade for India.

Topics: Indian rupees

0
0
0
0
0
0
0

