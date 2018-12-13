The Six: Arab beauty queens show off national costumes at the Miss Universe show

DUBAI: On Monday night, the only two Miss Universe contestants from the Middle East took to the stage in Thailand to take part in the national costume show, where contestants pay sartorial tribute to their homeland. We take a look at six beauty queens from Lebanon and Egypt who have represented their country throughout the years.



Nariman Khaled

Miss Egypt walked the stage at the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Thailand’s Chonburi province wearing a stunning gold-and-turquoise ensemble.

Maya Reaidy

Miss Lebanon 2018 chose to represent her homeland by paying tribute to the cedar tree — traditionally associated with the Levantine country.

Lara Debbane

Miss Egypt took part in the national costume show wearing an elaborate turquoise-and-silver headpiece at the 63rd Miss Universe pageant in Miami in 2015.

Saly Greige

In 2015, Miss Lebanon wowed crowds in Miami wearing a hot pink kaftan with embroidery on the neckline.

Donia Hamed

Miss Egypt 2010 posed with a scepter in hand at that year’s Miss Universe competition in Las Vegas.

Nadine Njeim

Miss Lebanon 2005 also paid tribute to the cedar tree at that year’s competition in Bangkok. She took to the stage in a floaty gold bodysuit with sequin embellishments and a tree-shaped headpiece.