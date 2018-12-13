You are here

  • Home
  • Formula E fans in Saudi Arabia get last chance to snap up tickets
﻿

Formula E fans in Saudi Arabia get last chance to snap up tickets

There will be Oud performances, and activities such as ziplining, horse and camel riding. (Supplied)
Updated 13 December 2018
Arab News
0

Formula E fans in Saudi Arabia get last chance to snap up tickets

Updated 13 December 2018
Arab News
0

Event organizers tell fans of the Formula E event taking place in Saudi Arabia a chance tickets still available just hours before it begins.

The 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix is expected to open its doors for fans at 4pm local time.

There will be Oud performances, and activities such as ziplining, horse and camel riding. There will also be a Harvey Nichols pop up stores and food trucks.

In the evening R&B singer Jason Derulo will give a performance at the concert arena, followed by headline act Enrique Iglesias.

Topics: Formula E Road to Ad Diriyah race

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Formula E’s Felipe Massa races ‘fastest animal on planet’ in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s new Formula E track hailed ‘beautiful’ as racing teams arrive

Updated 13 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s new Formula E track hailed ‘beautiful’ as racing teams arrive

Updated 13 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s new electric racing circuit, created in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ad Diriyah, has been hailed as one of “the best Formula E tracks.”

Amanda Stretton, a presenter of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy on worldwide television, called the track “incredibly beautiful.”

“It is amazing how history and cutting-edge technology are coming together here in Saudi. It is exemplified when you walk around the track as well. It is tremendous, it’s possibly one of the best Formula E tracks I think in my opinion,” Stretton said.

“It is very historic and very significant,” she added.

Amanda said: “We were very much looking forward to arriving here when we first heard this was on the calendar, everyone was very excited about coming as this is new for all of us, nobody had been here before.

“My first impressions are wonderful. We couldn’t have been more warmly welcomed when we landed yesterday and now seeing the city in daylight it is beautiful and far bigger than I expected. It looks an amazing place.”

Topics: Formula E Road to Ad Diriyah race

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Formula E fans in Saudi Arabia get last chance to snap up tickets
0
Saudi Arabia
Formula E’s resident DJ ready to take on ‘massive crowd’ in Diriyah

Latest updates

Apple to build new $1 billion campus in Austin
0
May Day: British leader’s respite won’t end Brexit mess
0
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, dozens injured
0
Saudi Arabia’s new Formula E track hailed ‘beautiful’ as racing teams arrive
0
Screen Savers: The best TV shows of 2018
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.