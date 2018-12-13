Formula E fans in Saudi Arabia get last chance to snap up tickets

Event organizers tell fans of the Formula E event taking place in Saudi Arabia a chance tickets still available just hours before it begins.
The 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix is expected to open its doors for fans at 4pm local time.
There will be Oud performances, and activities such as ziplining, horse and camel riding. There will also be a Harvey Nichols pop up stores and food trucks.
In the evening R&B singer Jason Derulo will give a performance at the concert arena, followed by headline act Enrique Iglesias.