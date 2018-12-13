You are here

  • Home
  • Israel locks down Ramallah after two soldiers shot dead
﻿

Israel locks down Ramallah after two soldiers shot dead

An Israeli soldier is consoled as Israeli forces and forensic experts inspect the site of a drive-by shooting, in which two soldiers were killed, outside the West Bank settlement of Givat Asaf. (AFP)
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
0

Israel locks down Ramallah after two soldiers shot dead

  • Two Israeli soldiers gunned down at bus stop, Ramallah in lockdown
  • Attack came hours after security forces killed two Hamas fighters, amid fears of wider unrest
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
0

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian shot dead two Israeli soldiers at a bus stop in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the military said, with the army locking down the city of Ramallah amid a manhunt.
The attack came hours after security forces killed two Hamas fighters, with fears of wider unrest.
In another incident, a Palestinian stabbed two Israeli border police in Jerusalem’s Old City before being shot dead, in the bloodiest 24 hours to hit the West Bank and Jerusalem in months.
The Israeli army said a Palestinian exited his car at a bus stop near the Ofra settlement in the West Bank before opening fire on soldiers and civilians.
Two soldiers were killed and at least two other people — including another soldier — were wounded, the army said, with the attacker fleeing.
An AFP photographer saw two men who appeared to be soldiers lying on the ground, before their bodies were covered up.
“We are searching for the terrorist. We will find him,” the military said on Twitter.
Following the attack, the army circled the nearby city of Ramallah, home to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
Entrances and exits to the city were sealed and the army entered multiple neighborhoods, AFP correspondents said.
Clashes broke out in multiple spots.
The shooting came only hours after Israeli forces killed two Hamas fighters allegedly responsible for West Bank attacks that claimed the lives of three Israelis, including a baby.
One of them was Salah Barghouti, a 29-year-old accused of shooting seven Israelis on Sunday, also at a bus stop near the Ofra settlement.
The Shin Bet Israeli internal security service said that other members of Barghouti’s group, all of them affiliated with Hamas, had been arrested overnight.
A woman who was seven months pregnant was among those wounded in that attack.
Doctors tried to save her baby boy with an emergency caesarean but he died on Wednesday and was laid to rest in Jerusalem.
The mother remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The other Palestinian killed by Israeli forces on Wednesday night had been suspected of shooting dead two Israelis in October.
Ashraf Naalwa, 23, was killed when forces tried to arrest him near Nablus in the West Bank, Israel’s Shin Bet security service said.
The house near Nablus where Naalwa was found was peppered with bullet holes after the raid, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
On October 7, Naalwa allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Kim Yehezhel and 35-year-old Ziv Hagbi in the Barkan industrial zone settlement.
The two Israelis were employees of the recycling company where Naalwa worked.
A separate incident on Thursday morning saw a man stab two border police in Jerusalem’s Old City before being shot dead.
There were no immediate details on the identity of the assailant.
The violence came amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, with a former head of Shin Bet’s intelligence and research division saying it appeared to be a “new front” opened by Hamas.
“It is a part of the new initiative of (Hamas) that decided to open a new front in the West Bank after a period of time that they got to the conclusion they will ease down their efforts from the Gaza Strip,” Barak Ben-Zur said.
Since Sunday’s attack, Israeli forces have made a series of incursions into central Ramallah, where Abbas’s Palestinian Authority is based.
Hebrew posters have been pasted in the West Bank over the past week inciting the killing of Abbas.
Israel seized control of the West Bank and east Jerusalem in a 1967 war.
Around 600,000 Israelis now live in settlements there considered illegal by the international community.
Many Palestinians consider violence against Israelis in the West Bank a justified response to the growth of settlements on land they see as theirs.

Topics: West Bank Ramallah

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian suspected over West Bank shooting
0
Middle-East
Attacker stabs Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City, shot dead

Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, dozens injured

Updated 13 December 2018
AP
0

Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, dozens injured

  • The high-speed train usually passes through that station without stopping
  • Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 84 other people had sought medical help after the crash
Updated 13 December 2018
AP
0

ANKARA, TURKEY: A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass Thursday at a station in the Turkish capital of Ankara, killing nine people and injuring dozens, officials said.
The 6:30 a.m. train from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya collided head-on with the engine, which was checking the tracks at the capital’s small Marsandiz station, Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan told reporters after inspecting the site. The high-speed train, which the Anadolu Agency said was carrying 206 passengers, usually passes through that station without stopping.
At least two cars derailed, hitting the station’s overpass, which then collapsed onto the train. Three engine drivers and six passengers were killed in the crash, Turhan said. One passenger died after being hospitalized while the others were killed at the scene.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 84 other people had sought medical help after the crash.
Television footage showed emergency services working to rescue passengers from wrangled cars and debris. Hurriyet newspaper said sniffer dogs assisted efforts to find survivors. Turhan said later no one else was believed to be trapped.
It wasn’t immediately clear if a signaling problem caused the crash. Authorities detained three state railway employees over suspected negligence and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed a thorough investigation.
Passenger Ayse Ozyurt told the IHA news agency that the accident occurred 12 minutes after the train left the main station and that it had not yet gained its maximum speed.
“The train was not fast at that time yet,” she said. “Suddenly, there was a frightening breakage ... and the train was off the rail.”
Konya, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) south of Ankara, is home to the tomb of the Sufi mystic and poet Jalaladdin Rumi, attracting thousands of pilgrims and tourists. The crash occurred during an annual week of remembrance for Rumi, when many travel to Konya to watch Whirling Dervishes, members of a Sufi sect, perform.
Turkey has had a raft of train crashes this year.
In July, 24 people were killed and more than 70 injured when most of a passenger train derailed in northwestern Turkey after torrential rains caused a section of the tracks to collapse. Last month, 15 people were injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Turkey’s central province of Sivas.

Topics: Turkey Ankara train Train Crash

Related

0
Middle-East
Ankara train crash leaves nine dead, 47 injured
0
Middle-East
Moroccan king orders inquiry into deadly train crash

Latest updates

’Benny the Beluga’ facing Christmas in the Thames far from home
0
Customs finds 70 finches in hair rollers
0
Saudi drivers to make racing history with debuts at Ad Diriyah
0
Apple to build new $1 billion campus in Austin
0
May Day: British leader’s respite won’t end Brexit mess
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.