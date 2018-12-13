Jordan braces for more anti-austerity protests

UN's Guterres: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince contributed to reaching Yemen agreement

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi contributed to reaching agreements in Yemen and helped achieve the ceasfire in Hodeidah, the UN's Antonio Gutteres said on Thursday.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at the organization's headquarters in New York Thursday that Guterres felt the crown prince’s contribution had been “very important to the outcome of the consultations” and that Hadi “played a positive role.”

The secretary-general thanked those inside and outside the region that tried to encourage the parties to make progress at the talks in Sweden and believes this was “valuable” in reaching Thursday’s agreement, Haq said.

Hodeidah is a key port in Yemen for those trying to import desperately needed food and supplies into the country.