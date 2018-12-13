Jordan braces for more anti-austerity protests

You are here

﻿

In this file photo, Jordanian protesters scuffle with riot police during a demonstration against the government's decision to raise taxes in the capital Amman. (AFP)
AMMAN: Jordanian authorities deployed hundreds of riot police in the capital and warned activists to stay within the law on Thursday ahead of another protest against the government's tough austerity measures backed by the International Monetary Fund.
Large demonstrations in the summer managed to bring down the previous government over an unpopular IMF-backed tax bill.
Protesters have held sporadic protests over the past two weeks and a judicial source said authorities had detained several people for chanting slogans critical of King Abdullah as well as the government.
"(For) anyone who breaches the law there will be punishment," government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat told reporters on Thursday.
"There are those who want to sow destruction... We must safeguard Jordan's stability and security," she said, adding that the government wanted dialogue.
The latest protests eruped after a largely pliant parliament last month approved a tax bill widely seen as making few changes to the unpopular law scrapped after the summer demonstrations.
Many Jordanians say the government, which faces a record public debt of around $40 billion and desperately needs to raise revenue, is eroding the disposable incomes of poorer and middle class Jordanians while letting the wealthy off the hook.
The protesters complain that Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, appointed by King Abdullah after the summer protests, has not delivered on promises to jail corrupt officials and businessmen.
They also say he has sought public support for tough economic measures while failing to curb lavish public expenditure and improve public services, and that he should resign.
Jordan suffers from high unemployment, with regional conflicts weighing on business confidence. Poor economic growth has reduced tax revenues, forcing Jordan to borrow heavily abroad and also to resort to more domestic financing.

Topics: Jordan anti-austerity Protests

  • UN Secretary General said crown prince had been “very important to the outcome of the consultations”
  • The secretary-general thanked those inside and outside the region that tried to encourage progress
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi contributed to reaching agreements in Yemen and helped achieve the ceasfire in Hodeidah, the UN's Antonio Gutteres said on Thursday.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at the organization's headquarters in New York Thursday that Guterres felt the crown prince’s contribution had been “very important to the outcome of the consultations” and that Hadi “played a positive role.”

The secretary-general thanked those inside and outside the region that tried to encourage the parties to make progress at the talks in Sweden and believes this was “valuable” in reaching Thursday’s agreement, Haq said.

Hodeidah is a key port in Yemen for those trying to import desperately needed food and supplies into the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Yemen UN Antonio Guterres

