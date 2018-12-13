2 babies die at camp for displaced in Jordan

You are here

Many Syrians have fled to Jordan and have been placed in camp like Al-Zaatri (pictured), but Rukban camp lies inside Syria and Jordanians say the responsibility belongs to Damascus. (File/Reuters)
Updated 13 December 2018
AFP
  • The deaths prompted UNICEF to reiterate calls for humanitarian access for the thousands of people at Rukban camp
Updated 13 December 2018
AFP
AMMAN: Two babies have died of illness in the past week at a camp for displaced people on the Syrian border with Jordan, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said Thursday.

The deaths prompted UNICEF to reiterate calls for humanitarian access for the thousands of people at Rukban camp, which lies in an inhospitable stretch of desert.

“Another sad week for children and families in Rukban. Two sick babies under six months old died in Rukban,” said Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“Freezing temperatures and lack of supplies including of basic commodities, threaten the lives of nearly 45,000 people — among them many children, leaving them at the risk of disease and death,” he said in a statement.

Last month the UN and Syrian Arab Red Crescent announced the first delivery of humanitarian aid at Rukban in 10 months.

Civilians trapped at the camp face the risk of starvation amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation after Jordan sealed its border following a Daesh attack on its soldiers.

Soon afterwards, the army declared Jordan’s desert regions that stretch northeast to Syria and east to Iraq “closed military zones.”

Amman believes the responsibility of the camp lies with Damascus since it is inside Syrian territory.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war that killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since it started with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011. 

Topics: Syria Jordan

UN's Guterres: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince contributed to reaching Yemen agreement

Updated 14 December 2018
Arab News
UN's Guterres: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince contributed to reaching Yemen agreement

  • UN Secretary General said crown prince had been “very important to the outcome of the consultations”
  • The secretary-general thanked those inside and outside the region that tried to encourage progress
Updated 14 December 2018
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi contributed to reaching agreements in Yemen and helped achieve the ceasfire in Hodeidah, the UN's Antonio Gutteres said on Thursday.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at the organization's headquarters in New York Thursday that Guterres felt the crown prince’s contribution had been “very important to the outcome of the consultations” and that Hadi “played a positive role.”

The secretary-general thanked those inside and outside the region that tried to encourage the parties to make progress at the talks in Sweden and believes this was “valuable” in reaching Thursday’s agreement, Haq said.

Hodeidah is a key port in Yemen for those trying to import desperately needed food and supplies into the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Yemen UN Antonio Guterres

