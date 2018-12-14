King of Latin pop Enrique Iglesias launches Ad Diriyah festival

You are here

Spanish superstar Enrique Iglesias performs at the launch of a three-day festival of music, culture and motorsport on Thursday in Ad Diriyah, near Riyadh. (Twitter)
NOOR NUGALI
  • Enrique Iglesias took the stage in an outdoor arena in historic Ad Diriyah
  • The cheers were deafening, the excitement electric and the performance magical
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Spanish superstar Enrique Iglesias launched a three-day festival  of music, culture and motorsport on Thursday with a stunning concert at an outdoor arena in historic Ad Diriyah.

The king of Latin pop took the stage by storm and stole the hearts of thousands in the crowd, whose screams could be heard from a long way away. “I love you Enrique,” a group of girls in the audience shouted.

As he waved his hand back and forth in the air, the crowd started doing the same while jumping up and down. The cheers were deafening, the excitement electric and the performance magical. 

No theatrics were excluded as displays of fireworks and lasers wowed the audience. The singer asked the crowd if they spoke Spanish, and everyone screamed “Yes.”

While stage smoke poured into the arena a female performer sang a duet with Iglesias, who then delighted the crowd with some impromptu salsa dancing in front of the stage.

Fans waved their uplifted phones with their screens and flashes along with the music, while others tried to capture the performance.

“You can run, you can hide but you can’t escape my love,” sang Iglesias while the crowd screamed.

Earlier the R&B singer, songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo persuaded the crowd to put on their dancing shoes with an energetic set.

“Saudi, whassup! This is a dream come true for me! Since we are in Saudi Arabia I want to do things a little different,” he told the audience. He said his mother taught him to never visit empty handed, so his gift to Saudi Arabia was the debut performance of a new song.

Thursday’s entertainment will be followed on Friday by shows from Arab music star Amr Diab and the Black Eyed Peas. The climax of the festival comes on Saturday with the Saudia Ad Diriyah Formula E Grand Prix motor race, followed by headline performances by OneRepublic and the megastar DJ/producer David Guetta.

 

TheFace: Nada Kadasa is a Saudi architect

Nada Kadasa. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Arab News
  • Kadasa teaches art to beginners on Instagram, to hopefully help them become better artists
Arab News
Nada Kadasa is an architect. Her father established a new real estate company by the name of Al-Ard Al-Salbah and asked her to head and manage it.
“I knew this was the place for me. In less than a year, we were finishing construction on four villas and renovating two multi-story buildings. It became one of the first few companies to be licensed by the Ministry of Housing in the country,” she said.
She said she would use the work ethic given to her by her family to achieve the company’s vision.
Kadasa said she tries to balance work and her personal life. She is a member of a charity called Kayan that is specifically for children of unknown parenthood. She also volunteers with animal shelters. She has fostered more than 40 cats, dogs, birds and even rabbits — taking care of them until they find a family to adopt them or sponsoring their medical care. Currently, she owns three dogs and eight cats. Most were rescued from the street and have different medical issues.
But her most loved animals are her four parrots. She helps raise awareness for bird care within the animal-loving community, since most people do not know how sensitive and intelligent birds are.
Kadasa also teaches art to beginners on Instagram, to hopefully help them become better artists. She had staged two art shows so far and is setting up her third event next month. “Even in my hobbies I like to set goals. Nothing feels more amazing that when you aim for something and reach it,” Kadasa said.
Kadasa said she grew up in a very intelligence-focused household. Her father established one of the first and strongest intellectual property firms in Saudi Arabia, representing brands such as Apple and Versace. Her mother was a social activistand is still a member of many charities
She already has a driver’s license because driving was one of the biggest issues that “upset me since I tried to drive a golf cart when I was eight without my family knowing. (I was caught right away).”
Kadasa said she loved art and analytical thinking so when it was time to get into college she chose a major that reflected that, and studied architecture. Initially, Kadasa’s family tried to pressure her to study law like the rest of her family. She refused and went with her heart.
While in college she also drove her professors crazy, asking “why” for every single design decision. That affected her grades during the year, “but I truly didn’t care and believed in myself, so at the end of each of those classes I would present a project so good it proved to my professors that I was not being ‘disruptive or disrespectful’ with my questions. I was truly wanting to grow and that got me the respect of most of the faculty by the time I graduated.”
Her final project was the largest in square meters in the university’s history at the time. If built it would break the largest dome-size world record and be the second largest indoor theme park in the world.
She received a lot of pushback for this project from her professors, but her stubborn nature helped her keep going and in the end they loved it! After her graduation, Kadasa worked in different companies from design to IP and designed a cafe in Riyadh called Symphony Lounge.

