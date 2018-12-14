You are here

Air Berlin's administrator sues Etihad for up to €2 billion

An AirBerlin Boeing 737 pictured in Dusseldorf. (Reuters)
Updated 14 December 2018
Arab News
  • Carrier has until end of January to respond to claims
  • Etihad owned a 29 percent stake in Air Berlin
LONDON: The administrator of German airline Air Berlin is suing Abu Dhabi-based Etihad for up to €2 billion in damages, a Berlin court heard on Friday.
The administrator alleges that the Abu Dhabi airline did not meet its financial obligations to Air Berlin, in which it was the majority shareholder.
“The claims are for payment of $500 million and the establishment that the defendant is obliged to pay further damages. The Chamber has provisionally set the amount in dispute at up to €2 billion,” the court said in a statement, Reuters reported.
"We confirm that we have received a claim filed at the Berlin Regional Court by the insolvency administrator of Air Berlin," Etihad said in a statement to Arab News. "We believe that the claim is without merit and will defend ourselves vigorously against it."
The carrier has until the end of January to respond to the claims, according to the court.
Etihad owned a 29 percent stake in Air Berlin as part of its so-called “equity alliance” strategy.
Etihad told Air Berlin in April 2017 that it would provide funding to the German budget carrier for the next 18 months.
However the Abu Dhabi-based airline later said it would no longer provide funding as Air Berlin’s business had deteriorated at an unprecedented pace.
The administrator claims this sealed the fate of the German airline as its fundling lifeline was cut.
Unlike regional rivals Emirates and Qatar Airways, Etihad grew its business through a strategy of taking stakes in often struggling regional carriers, some of which were also heavily unionized. The carrier described such deals as “equity alliances” and they came to define the tenure of former chief executive James Hogan.
However the strategy ran into serious problems after it was forced to absorb massive losses from its investment in Air Berlin, Alitalia and other carriers.
But the airline is now reviewing that strategy after being forced to absorb huge losses from its investments in carriers such as Alitalia and Airberlin.
Like its regional rivals, the Abu Dhabi carrier has cut jobs over the last two years.

Libya’s National Oil against paying ‘ransom’ to reopen El Sharara field

Updated 14 December 2018
Reuters
  • Ransom payment would set dangerous precedent
  • NOC declared force majeure on exports on Monday
BENGHAZI: Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corp. (NOC) said it was against paying a ransom to an armed group that has halted crude production at the country’s largest oilfield.
“Any attempt to pay a ransom to the armed militia which shut down El Sharara (oilfield) would set a dangerous precedent that would threaten the recovery of the Libyan economy,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement on the company’s website.
NOC on Monday declared force majeure on exports from the 315,000-barrels-per-day oilfield after it was seized at the weekend by a local militia group.
The nearby El-Feel oilfield, which uses the same power supply as El Sharara, was still producing normally, a spokesman for NOC said, without giving an output figure. The field usually pumps around 70,000 bpd.
Since 2013 Libya has faced a wave of blockages of oilfields and export terminals by armed groups and civilians trying to press the country’s weak state into concessions.
Officials have tended to end such action by paying off protesters who demand to be added to the public payroll.
At El Sharara, in southern Libya, a mix of state-paid guards, civilians and tribesmen have occupied the field, camping there since Saturday, protesters and oil workers said. The protesters work in shifts, with some going home at night.
NOC has evacuated some staff by plane, engineers at the oilfield said. A number of sub-stations away from the main field have been vacated and equipment removed.
The occupiers are divided, with members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) indicating they would end the blockade in return for a quick cash payment, oil workers say. The PFG has demanded more men be added to the public payroll.
The tribesmen have asked for long-term development funds, which might take time.
Libya is run by two competing, weak governments. Armed groups, tribesmen and normal Libyans tend to vent their anger about high inflation and a lack of infrastructure on the NOC, which they see as a cash cow booking billions of dollars in oil and gas revenues annually.

