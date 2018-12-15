You are here

Called to the barre: Saudi ballet gets its groove on

Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 15 December 2018
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Called to the barre: Saudi ballet gets its groove on

  Widad Al-Kibsi, a Saudi ballet instructor at the studio, said that people in Jeddah were now familiar with ballet
  A 13-year-old student at the studio, Oroub Al-Shareef, said that she began ballet when she was 4 years old
JEDDAH: Ballet, one of the world’s most demanding art forms, is enjoying soaring popularity in Saudi Arabia as a new generation discovers its physical, mental and social benefits, and a Jeddah-based studio is at the forefront of the dance’s development in the Kingdom.
Sera McKnass, founder of iBallerina, said that the studio is shaping future ballerinas to be effective members of society.
“The goal is not only to pass on the art of ballet but also to raise up participants into healthy, classy and confident, caring individuals,” the 30-year-old Turkish-Lebanese master teacher said.
Ballet’s popularity is growing among different age groups.
“Mothers sign up their daughters to be trained as ballerinas, but now young adults have dreams of learning how to pirouette, chasse and jete,” McKnass told Arab News. “They come to iBallerina to start the journey and transform their souls and bodies, becoming stronger and more graceful women.”
Widad Al-Kibsi, a Saudi ballet instructor at the studio, said that people in Jeddah were now familiar with ballet. “It's now in most of the main gyms, and private or international schools in the city.”
The 20-year-old advises aspiring ballerinas to start at a young age. “It’s important to start early because improved strength and flexibility are easily acquired at a younger age.”
Ballet offers myriad physical benefits, she said. “It improves muscle tone and definition, elongates arms, and aligns the posture properly.”
Al-Kibsi said that while many Saudis saw ballet as an activity for children, “not a lot of them are aware that adults can also perform. They assume that you should be thin or flexible from the get-go. They don’t understand that with dedication and discipline, ballet strengthens and increases flexibility.”
Dana Garii, a 23-year-old Saudi writer, has been practicing ballet at the studio since February.
“I’ve been wanting to do it since I was young, but I couldn’t find the opportunity. When I found they have classes here, I just went for it. People asked me, ‘aren’t you too old?’ But that’s a myth. People think you can’t do ballet after a certain age, but you can start any time,” she told Arab News.
“Ballet is important to me. It’s more than just the physical aspects — it has taught me how to be modest, and that nothing hard ever comes easy.
“It has also taught me patience and how to take on difficult situations because it’s not only difficult physically but also psychologically. It has taught me how to overcome my fears,” Garii said.
A 13-year-old student at the studio, Oroub Al-Shareef, said that she began ballet when she was 4 years old.
“There was a TV show for kids about the mouse that did ballet (‘Angelina Ballerina’) and it inspired me. I’ve always wanted to be a ballerina,” she said.
“Ballet is very important to me. Dance is one of the ways I express myself and I feel at one with myself when I’m practicing.
“It’s a very hard thing to do, but it brings me so much joy.”
Saudi graphic designer Sara Al-Sabaan, 22, has also been practicing ballet since she was a young child.
“I started dancing in a ballet school in Guadalajara, in Mexico. Then I continued at the Kinetico dance school in Riyadh,” she said.
Al-Sabaan’s mother inspired her to take up the art form. “I’m following in her footsteps. She was a ballet dancer herself.”
The young dancer has watched ballet’s growth in popularity. “Dance classes were available when I was a child, but they have been most popular in the past decade.”
Practicing ballet is a form of self-expression, she said.
“I have danced modern, contemporary and classical ballet, and it affects me immensely. Not only is it a great physical activity, it’s also an outlet for self-expression through movement.”

RIYADH: Formula E is one for the books. Attracting fans from all over the world, the mega event — held in the historic Saudi town of Ad Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site — is set to revolutionize motorsports by using only electric race cars. 

Officially known as the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the race expects to draw 40,000 attendees, with access not only to the race but also to the Kingdom’s largest ever festival for music, entertainment and cultural activities.

A first for Saudi Arabia and the region, the event’s magnitude reflects the Kingdom’s goal of hosting major events and promoting them domestically and globally.

A milestone was marked as Bandar Alesayi and Ahmed bin Khanen became the first Saudi I-Pace eTrophy racers, sponsored by the General Sports Authority (GSA). 

Both drivers predict increased grassroots support in the Kingdom for youths to train in carting and race-car driving.  

At 1.76 miles long with 21 corners, the track is somewhat tricky for first-time Formula E drivers.

“The system is like Mario Bros when they get the little star and go faster,” said Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag. The new electric circuit in Saudi Arabia has been hailed as one of the best Formula E tracks.

The three-day event is hosting some of the world’s top singers, including Jason Derulo, Enrique Iglesias, Amr Diab, Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta and One Republic, along with DJ EJ. 

“This is unprecedented and fabulous,” one concert-goer said. Another said: “I can’t believe I’m in Saudi Arabia.” 

Outside the venue, Al-Bujairy, one of Ad Diriyah’s historic areas, hosts high-end restaurants, cafes and local designer outlets overlooking the historic district of At-Turaif, which was once home to the Saudi royal family and has newly opened for visitors.

Another area of interest is the Family Zone, with many events and activities to entertain all age groups. Men, women and children are given different driving experiences.

In Ad Diriyah’s Formula E, only one car is allowed per driver instead of two, making pit stops more crucial in terms of timing.  

“Attack mode” gives cars a temporary power boost from 200 to 225 kilowatts, equivalent to 268-302 horsepower. Drivers need to move to a certain area on the track to activate this mode.

“Saudi Arabia is racing into the future with Formula E, as we open the Kingdom to the world in a transformation that’s being supercharged by the Vision 2030 plan, driven forward by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, vice-chair of the Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority, told Arab News.

