Florida woman convicted of role in husband's 2000 killing

Denise Williams listens to witness testimonies during her trial Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP)
  • Without a body, Denise Williams petitioned to have her husband declared dead due to accidental drowning
TALLAHASSEE, Florida: After a spellbinding five-day trial that featured tales of infidelity, a multimillion dollar insurance payout and family dysfunction, a jury on Friday convicted a Florida woman of helping mastermind the killing of her husband nearly two decades ago.
Jurors convicted Denise Williams of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for her role in case that has recalled the plot of the Hollywood film classic “Double Indemnity.” The 48-year-old Williams was found guilty after testimony by a key witness in the case, the man who shot her husband Mike Williams on a cold December morning on a large lake west of Tallahassee.
During closing statements, Assistant State Attorney Jon Fuchs described Denise Williams as “stone faced” and asserted she had coldly cashed in on her husband’s demise by collecting proceeds from $1.75 million worth of life insurance policies. Fuchs said the woman had managed to keep the killing a secret for years until the man she was having an affair with — and later married — divulged the details.
Ethan Way, an attorney for Williams, said his client was innocent and that there was no tangible proof that Denise Williams helped plan the slaying of Mike Williams. Instead he maintained that Brian Winchester, who testified in court that he lured Mike Williams on a duck hunting trip in order to kill him, was lying about Denise Williams in order to avoid murder charges.
“They gave a free pass to a murderer and got nothing else,” Way told jurors in his closing statement.
Mike Williams left early on the morning of Dec. 16, 2000, to go hunting, and initially some speculated he had fallen from his boat and that his body had been devoured by alligators. His disappearance triggered a massive search by authorities.
Without a body, Denise Williams petitioned to have her husband declared dead due to accidental drowning. She married Winchester in December 2005, but the relationship soured and they divorced in 2016. Winchester, a financial planner and insurance agent, had been described as Mike Williams’ best friend and sold him a $1 million insurance policy months before he disappeared.
The case broke open, however, after Winchester kidnapped his ex-wife at gunpoint in 2016. He eventually made a deal with prosecutors where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for that crime. But Winchester ultimately led authorities to the remains of Mike Williams, buried along a lake north of Tallahassee. He also agreed to testify against Denise Williams.
During the trial, prosecutors laid out the search for Mike Williams and pointed out how state investigators began suspecting that Denise Williams was involved in the disappearance of her husband. They played a recording in which Winchester’s first wife confronted Denise Williams and said she knew she had helped with the murder. Williams did not respond to the accusation.
Fuchs told jurors it “turns my stomach” that prosecutors gave Winchester immunity in the case, but he said it was important to give “closure” other members of the Williams family who had suspected for years that Mike Williams did not drown. Fuchs said that Winchester would still be in prison for a long time.
Right before he ended, Fuchs took something out of his pocket and placed it before the jury: It was the wedding band that Mike Williams was wearing on the day that he died.

Rajapaksa to resign as Sri Lanka’s prime minister

In this Nov. 3, 2018 file photo, Sri Lanka's then appointed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa speaks to members loyal to him at his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)
Updated 34 min 21 sec ago
AP
0

Rajapaksa to resign as Sri Lanka’s prime minister

  • The country runs the risk of being unable to use state funds from Jan. 1 if there is no government to approve the budget
Updated 34 min 21 sec ago
AP
0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: A Sri Lankan lawmaker said that disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign Saturday to end the country’s political crisis.
The pro-Rajapaksa lawmaker, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, told reporters that Rajapaksa decided in a meeting Friday with President Maithripala Sirisena to resign to allow the president to appoint a new government.
Sri Lanka has had no functioning government for nearly two weeks and is facing the prospect of being unable to pass a budget for next year.
“Unless the prime minister resigns, another prime minister cannot be appointed. But the country needs to face situations that it needs to face in January; a country cannot function without a budget,” Abeywardena said. “Therefore Mr. Rajapaksa says that he will make a special statement tomorrow and resign from the position of prime minister.”
The decision appears to have been hastened by a Supreme Court decision to extend a lower court’s suspension of Rajapaksa and his Cabinet. The top court put off the next hearing until mid-January, when it plans to rule on whether they should hold office after losing two no-confidence votes in Parliament.
The country runs the risk of being unable to use state funds from Jan. 1 if there is no government to approve the budget. It also has a foreign debt repayment of $1 billion due in early January and it is unclear if it can be serviced without a lawful finance minister.
Sri Lanka has been in political crisis since October, when Sirisena abruptly sacked then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Rajapaksa.
Rajapaksa is a former strongman president who is considered by some as a war hero for defeating the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009 after a long civil war. But he lost a 2015 re-election bid amid allegations of wartime atrocities, corruption and nepotism. After his appointment as prime minister, he sought to secure a majority in the 225-member Parliament but failed. Sirisena then dissolved Parliament and called new elections, but the Supreme Court struck down that move as unconstitutional.
Sirisena has repeatedly rejected appeals to reappoint Wickremesinghe as prime minister, but may now be compelled to do so since Wickremesinghe has the support of 117 lawmakers in Parliament.

Topics: SRILANKA Colombo

