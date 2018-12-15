You are here

Nigeria’s military lifts suspension of UNICEF activities

UNICEF has been openly critical of Boko Haram’s use of dozens of children as “human bombs” in its decade-old insurgency. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 December 2018
AP
  • UNICEF focuses on aid to children trapped in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises
  • Nigerian military spokesman had accused UNICEF of harming counterterror efforts via “spurious and unconfirmed allegations” of human rights abuses by the military
AP
ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria’s military has lifted a suspension of UNICEF’s work in the extremist-threatened northeast just hours after it accused the UN agency of training people for “clandestine activities.”
The new military statement issued overnight said the reversal came after an emergency meeting with UNICEF representatives. The military says it “admonished” UNICEF against activities that could undermine its efforts against extremist groups like Boko Haram.
Military spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu on Friday accused UNICEF of harming counterterror efforts via “spurious and unconfirmed allegations” of human rights abuses by the military. The spokesman said the alleged training was carried out in the past week in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital and birthplace of Boko Haram.
UNICEF, which focuses on aid to children trapped in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, has not commented publicly.
Nigeria’s military is highly sensitive to repeated allegations of rights abuses raised by multiple organizations over the years. In a statement overnight, Amnesty International Nigeria called the military’s charges “absurd” and described the UNICEF suspension as part of a wider effort to intimidate international aid groups.
Friction between Nigerian officials and UNICEF and other arms of the UN has surfaced before.
In January 2017, the Borno state governor accused UNICEF and other aid groups of profiting from funds meant to help those fleeing Boko Haram’s Islamic uprising and said they should leave the country. After UN officials flew in to discuss his comments, Gov. Kashim Shettima apologized.
His criticism followed charges by President Muhammadu Buhari that the UN and private agencies were exaggerating a massive humanitarian crisis in the northeast to boost funding.
In August 2017, Nigeria’s army raided a UN compound in Maiduguri, saying it was searching for Boko Haram members.
UN officials earlier this year called the humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria one of the worst in the world, with more than 7 million people in need of assistance.
UNICEF, in addition to work such as enrolling hundreds of thousands of affected children in school, has been openly critical of Boko Haram’s use of dozens of children as “human bombs” in its decade-old insurgency.
More than 20,000 people have been killed over the years, with thousands abducted. UNICEF this week shared the story of a former abductee, one of scores of children it said it has helped to support.

Version of PM May’s deal can get through parliament: Hunt

Reuters
Version of PM May’s deal can get through parliament: Hunt

  • May pulled a vote on her deal this week after acknowledging it would be heavily defeated over concerns about the divorce agreement’s “backstop”
Reuters
LONDON: Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that the British parliament could back Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal if lawmakers received assurances from the European Union, but warned that a no deal Brexit was still on the table.
May pulled a vote on her deal this week after acknowledging it would be heavily defeated over concerns about the divorce agreement’s “backstop,” an insurance policy designed to avoid any hard land border for Ireland but which critics say could bind Britain to EU rules indefinitely.
“When the dust has settled, the only way we’re going to get this through the House of Commons ... is to have a version of the deal that the government has negotiated,” Hunt told BBC radio.
Following a summit in Brussels on Friday, May said it was possible that the EU could give further guarantees that the backstop would be temporary although the bloc’s other 27 leaders told her they would not renegotiate the treaty.
Hunt said the EU was likely to make concessions to avoid Britain leaving without any deal, a scenario that both sides say would be highly damaging for business and their economies.
“The EU cannot be sure that if they choose not to be helpful and flexible ... that we would not end up with no deal,” Hunt said. “We cannot in these negotiations take no deal off the table. I don’t think the EU could be remotely sure that if we don’t find a way through this we wouldn’t end up with no deal.”
The Times newspaper reported on Saturday that most of May’s senior ministerial team thought her deal was dead and were discussing a range of options including a second referendum.
“Brexit is in danger of getting stuck – and that is something that should worry us all,” pensions minister Amber Rudd wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper.
“If MPs (lawmakers) dig in against the Prime Minister’s deal and then hunker down in their different corners, none with a majority, the country will face serious trouble.”

