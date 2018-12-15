Saudi Arabia’s Ad Diriyah concert kicks off in rainy Riyadh

RIYADH: Come rain or shine, nothing could hold off the festivities on the sidelines of the biggest event in Saudi Arabia - the Ad Diriyah E Prix - as Formula E's resident DJ EJ kicked off the evening concert for the three-day event.

"I still can't believe this is happening. This is so awesome," Badr who was amongst the crowd listening to the ABB formula E resident DJ, told Arab News.

After DJ EJ’s performance, the concert area took an intermission only to witness a spike in attendance as attendees ran to the stage area to listen to Scott Forshaw perform at the E Village area.

Mohaisin, who was dancing amongst three of his friends, told Arab News that this is a new Saudi Arabia and that he is proud Riyadh is hosting the Formula E.

"We are a world class country and our events should reflect that. This, to me, is the biggest event I have been to in the region," he added.

After another intermission, Egyptian pop singer Amr Diab took to the stage and fired up an electric crowd who were cheering him on beneath the rain. After his first song, Diab to a moment to thank the Kingdom’s General Sports Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh for the extended invitation to perform at the landmark event.

Heba and her sister Hanoof were both cheering their favorite Egyptian icon.

"I can't believe I am listening to Amr Diab right here in Ad Diriyah, this is not happening. I used to have to travel to attend concerts." Heba told Arab News.

"This to me is a pinch me moment,” added her sister Hanoof.

"This is a surreal moment which reminds me of the cool factor that Vision 2030 brings to our people. I mean we still have the Black Eyes Peas performing too, all in one night," she added.

The evening’s festivities included US hip-hop group the Black-Eyed Peas.