You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ad Diriyah concert kicks off in rainy Riyadh
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s Ad Diriyah concert kicks off in rainy Riyadh

1 / 4
2 / 4
3 / 4
4 / 4
Updated 9 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN
0

Saudi Arabia’s Ad Diriyah concert kicks off in rainy Riyadh

  • After DJ EJ’s performance, the concert area took an intermission only to witness a spike in attendance
  • Egyptian pop singer Amr Diab took to the stage and fired up an electric crowd who were cheering him on beneath the rain
Updated 9 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN
0

RIYADH: Come rain or shine, nothing could hold off the festivities on the sidelines of the biggest event in Saudi Arabia - the Ad Diriyah E Prix - as Formula E's resident DJ EJ kicked off the evening concert for the three-day event.

"I still can't believe this is happening. This is so awesome," Badr who was amongst the crowd listening to the ABB formula E resident DJ, told Arab News.

After DJ EJ’s performance, the concert area took an intermission only to witness a spike in attendance as attendees ran to the stage area to listen to Scott Forshaw perform at the E Village area.

Mohaisin, who was dancing amongst three of his friends, told Arab News that this is a new Saudi Arabia and that he is proud Riyadh is hosting the Formula E.

"We are a world class country and our events should reflect that. This, to me, is the biggest event I have been to in the region," he added.

After another intermission, Egyptian pop singer Amr Diab took to the stage and fired up an electric crowd who were cheering him on beneath the rain. After his first song, Diab to a moment to thank the Kingdom’s General Sports Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh for the extended invitation to perform at the landmark event.

Heba and her sister Hanoof were both cheering their favorite Egyptian icon.

"I can't believe I am listening to Amr Diab right here in Ad Diriyah, this is not happening. I used to have to travel to attend concerts." Heba told Arab News.

"This to me is a pinch me moment,” added her sister Hanoof.

"This is a surreal moment which reminds me of the cool factor that Vision 2030 brings to our people. I mean we still have the Black Eyes Peas performing too, all in one night," she added.

The evening’s festivities included US hip-hop group the Black-Eyed Peas.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Formula E Formula E Ad Diriyah Grand Prix saudia ad diriyah e-prix

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Formula E drivers ‘enjoy’ Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage
0
Saudi Arabia
Formula E at Ad Diriyah: An experience of a lifetime

Saudi drivers take position as final Ad Diriyah showdown kicks off

Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi drivers take position as final Ad Diriyah showdown kicks off

  • Ahmed Bin Khanen and Bandar Alesayi of the Saudi Racing team lined up in the final of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy
  • The race is the world’s first international championship for production-based electric cars
Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Two Saudi racers took position as they compete in the final Jaguar race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship today despite a slight morning weather hiccup.

Ahmed Bin Khanen and Bandar Alesayi of the Saudi Racing team lined up in the final of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, the world’s first international championship for production-based electric cars.

Both local racers made history as the first among the racers to compete in the inaugural Jaguar championship.

“I am really thrilled to represent Saudi and to be part of the first race of Jaguar in front of my home crowd, I very happy to be here. It’s bit tricky out there for us but looking for to it. I want to just enjoy myself and put on a good show,” Bandar said.

Ahmed echoed Bandar’s excitement, “this city circuit is a bit tricky, but we are getting there. I’m very proud to have Formula E and the Jaguar eTROPHY here in Saudi Arabia, hopefully we can create a great weekend,” he said.

Bander (car 12) was 6th on the starting grid and Ahmed (car 24) was 8th out of the pack of 12. Both drivers have been supported by the General Sports Authority (GSA) and the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF).

The main ABB FIA Formula E race starts later in the day.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudia ad diriyah e-prix Formula E

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘racing into the future’ with Formula E
0
Saudi Arabia
Start your (electric) engines, it’s race day at Ad Diriyah

Latest updates

Saudi drivers take position as final Ad Diriyah showdown kicks off
0
Israel destroys house of Palestinian charged with killing soldier
0
Saudi Arabia’s Ad Diriyah concert kicks off in rainy Riyadh
0
Version of PM May’s deal can get through parliament: Hunt
0
South Sudan starts planning for life beyond war, cautiously
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.