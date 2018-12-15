New E! channel reality show follows women across the Mideast

DUBAI: US TV channel E! is set to premiere a new show about the Middle East’s female entrepreneurs on Dec. 23. Here are six of the stars who will feature in “Generation M.E.”
Dana Al-Tuwarish
The Kuwaiti influencer and entrepreneur will host the show and is already a well-known name in the region with her two million Instagram followers and numerous beauty ventures.
Arwa Al-Banawi
The Saudi designer launched her own fashion line in 2015 and recently made headlines when Will Smith and his son, Jaden, popped into her Dubai Design District showroom for a visit in October.
Tara Khattar
ARWA AL BANAWI X WOJOOH | AW18 COLLECTION | The second look for @wojoohbeauty backstage beauty was created using @ysl products. The look mirrored and showcased the message behind the design of the dress @eljammi has created a look that reflects strength, beauty and boldness | #Wojoohbeauty, #BackstageBeauty, #WojoohxArwa, #WojoohxEljammi
The New York-based Lebanese chef is a fast-rising star on the culinary scene and at just 25-years-old has already appeared on “Top Chef France.”
Manal Rostom
You'll always find me smiling when I'm cooking Tonight's the night! @topchefm6 on @m6officiel at 9pm in France // 10pm in Lebanon. You're gonna want to watch this one -- Toujours souriante quand je cuisine C'est la soirée @topchefm6 . Retrouvez-nous à 21h en France ou 22h au Liban. Ne le ratez pas -- : @marieetchegoyen -- #topchef #chef #france #paris #cheflife #cook #cooking #cuisine #bonappetit #food #foodie #tv #topcheffrance #lebanon #proudlylebanese #TaraKhattarTopChef #kitchen #cuisine #photoofheday #behindthescenes #bts #tbt #cookingram #cookingtime #chefsfeed #lebanese #france #paris #topchefm6
In May, the Egyptian marathon-runner and mountaineer became the first Arab woman to be featured on the Global Nike+ Run Club App.
Joelle Mardinian
الحمدلله I have been nominated as Fitness Influencer of the Year by @sport360 . . . I’ve worked so hard this year ; so if you think I deserve this award, you can vote for me by clicking on the link in my Bio. . . . THANK YOU . . . Also nominated is my gorgeous girl @fitwithnasha Swipe Left. . . . #TeamNike #39LookingDivine #workhard #playharder #الحمدلله #sports #fitness #health #wellness #justDoIt Photo credits @naimchidiac for @nike @nikewomen
The Lebanese beauty entrepreneur launched her chain salon Maison de Joelle in 2008 and it now has branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Riyadh, Jeddah, Doha, Tunisia and Kurdistan.
Hanan Mazouzi
The Algerian car-lover founded the UAE’s first women-only supercar club, the Arabian Gazelles, and has been featured in everything from CNN to Vogue magazine.