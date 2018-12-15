You are here

New E! channel reality show follows women across the Mideast

US TV channel E! is set to premiere a new show about the Middle East’s female entrepreneurs on Dec. 23. (Instagram)
DUBAI: US TV channel E! is set to premiere a new show about the Middle East’s female entrepreneurs on Dec. 23. Here are six of the stars who will feature in “Generation M.E.”

Dana Al-Tuwarish
The Kuwaiti influencer and entrepreneur will host the show and is already a well-known name in the region with her two million Instagram followers and numerous beauty ventures.
Arwa Al-Banawi
The Saudi designer launched her own fashion line in 2015 and recently made headlines when Will Smith and his son, Jaden, popped into her Dubai Design District showroom for a visit in October.
Tara Khattar
The New York-based Lebanese chef is a fast-rising star on the culinary scene and at just 25-years-old has already appeared on “Top Chef France.”
Manal Rostom
In May, the Egyptian marathon-runner and mountaineer became the first Arab woman to be featured on the Global Nike+ Run Club App.
Joelle Mardinian
The Lebanese beauty entrepreneur launched her chain salon Maison de Joelle in 2008 and it now has branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Riyadh, Jeddah, Doha, Tunisia and Kurdistan.
Hanan Mazouzi
The Algerian car-lover founded the UAE’s first women-only supercar club, the Arabian Gazelles, and has been featured in everything from CNN to Vogue magazine.

DUBAI: Lebanese singer Myriam Fares has come under fire on social media after a scene in her latest music video appears to show the star in blackface.
Fares released the video for her new track, “Goumi” (Get up), on Wednesday and the jungle-themed video sees the pop star performing in African-themed costumes. In one scene, she is painted a significantly darker shade and is seen wearing a neck ring.

A still from the video. (YouTube)


“Are we not going to talk about @myriamfares blackface in her new video? And all that cultural appropriation is (going to) slide?” one user commented on Twitter, while another tweeted: “Myriam Fares is the perfect example (of) Arab ignorance. Is it really difficult educating yourself on what is right and wrong? Blackface? In 2018? What is more disgusting is the fact that the comments are all praising the video and no one sees her actions as wrong.”
Some users, however, see no issue with the video, with one Twitter user praising it for presenting a “wonderful mixture between Arabic culture and African culture.”

Topics: Myriam Fares Music Lebanon blackface Twitter

