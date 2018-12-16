Shuaa Capital begins consolidation after buying Kuwait’s Amwal

You are here

﻿

LONDON: The Dubai-based financial services firm Shuaa Capital has started “consolidation efforts” following its acquisition of the Kuwait-based Amwal International Investment Company, according to a statement.
The move follows the recent completion of a public tender process, and Amwal shareholders’ general assembly on Dec. 12, according to a statement from UAE state news agency WAM.
Shuaa said earlier this year that it had struck a deal to boost its stake in Amwal to more than 87 percent.
Amwal’s key subsidiary is Noor Capital Markets, a brokerage with operations in Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Turkey and Jordan.
Fawad Tariq-Khan, CEO of Shuaa Capital, said the acquisition will allow his company to boost its presence in some of those markets.
“The commencement of this consolidation exercise represents the culmination of our efforts in establishing a broad geographic footprint across the region’s strongest markets. From our heritage in the UAE, and now in our six well-placed jurisdictions, we are well positioned to tap into a diverse range of growing markets,” he said. “We are excited about the potential to take our expertise into Kuwait, Turkey and Jordan, as well as bringing Noor Capital Markets’ services and offerings to our home territories. We believe that we have a winning combination which will support our continued transformation on the path to sustainable profitability.”
Khurram Sayeed, CEO of Noor Capital Markets, said the consolidation had “tremendous prospects” for the businesses.

Oman signs exploration agreements with Occidental Petroleum

Updated 16 December 2018
Reuters
0

Oman signs exploration agreements with Occidental Petroleum

  • Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Rumhi signed the agreement covering concession 51 with Occidental Oman
Updated 16 December 2018
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Oman signed on Sunday two agreements giving a unit of Occidental Petroleum the rights to explore for oil and natural gas in concessions 51 and 65, the oil ministry of the sultanate said in a tweet.
Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Rumhi signed the agreement covering concession 51 with Occidental Oman and the agreement on concession 65 with Occidental Oman and Oman Oil Company Exploration and Production, a unit of state-owned Oman Oil Co, the tweet said.
Concession 51 covers 10,133 square kilometers (3,912.37 square miles) and concession 65 covers 1,230 square kilometers (474.91 square miles), Omani state TV said in a report.
The agreement provides for Occidental to spend $14 million on exploration operations in concession 51 in the initial three-year phase of the contract, Salman Al-Shehhi, the oil ministry’s director of investment, told state TV.
Oman’s oil output is about 995,000 barrels per day. The sultanate is not a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries but it took part in an agreement reached by OPEC and other exporters earlier this month to reduce global supply in order to bolster oil prices.

Topics: Oman Oil

