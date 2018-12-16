You are here

Deputy Makkah governor reviews conservation efforts at Saudi wildlife Reserve

Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz chairs a meeting of the board of directors of Imam Saud bin Abdul Aziz Reserve on Sunday. He reviewed the activities of the reserve and its goals. (SPA)
Arab News
  • Saudi Arabia has made huge strides in environmental protection with initiatives to preserve the natural environment and wildlife
Arab News
Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of Imam Saud bin Abdul Aziz Reserve, reviewed the activities of the reserve on Sunday. 

He was briefed on the role the reserve plays in the preservation of the natural environment and wildlife. The deputy governor also reviewed the steps the reserve has taken to reduce fishing and overgrazing.

Saudi Arabia has made huge strides in environmental protection with initiatives to preserve the natural environment and wildlife that will boost ecotourism and protect and encourage vegetation.

As part of these efforts, King Salman issued a royal order in June establishing the Council of Royal Reserves under the chairmanship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mahazah Al-Sayad Reserve was renamed Imam Saud bin Abdul Aziz Reserve.

The royal decree stated that each natural reserve must have its own independent management and budget. The decree had given a commission at the Council of Ministers three months to appoint qualified leaders to handle the management of each reserve.

FaceOf: Adam Sieminski, president of KSA's King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center

Arab News
FaceOf: Adam Sieminski, president of KSA's King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center

  • Sieminski holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in public administration from Cornell University, New York
  • Sieminski was also a member of the advisory board of the Global Energy and Environment Initiative at School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University
Arab News
Adam Sieminski has been president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) since April 2018. 

In 2008, KAPSARC was founded as an independent research institute to advance the understanding of the energy sector and its impact on the global economy. The center also conducts studies on sustainable energy options. Before joining KAPSARC, Sieminski held the James R. Schlesinger Chair for Energy and Geopolitics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) for over a year.

Before that, he served as a non-resident senior adviser to the CSIS Energy and National Security Program. He also served as the administrator of the US Energy Information Administration between 2012 and 2017.

He was also the senior director for energy and environment on the staff of the US National Security Council and a senior fellow and former president of the US Association for Energy Economics. 

He was also a member of the advisory board of the Global Energy and Environment Initiative at School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. He also served as the chairman of the Supply-Demand Committee of the Independent Petroleum Association of America.

From 2005 to 2012, Sieminski was the chief energy economist for Deutsche Bank. 

Sieminski holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in public administration from Cornell University, New York. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst. 

On Sunday, KAPSARC signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority on the sidelines of Saudi Arabia Smart Grid and Sustainable Energy Conference and Exhibition that concluded in Jeddah recently. The MoU aims to strengthen research partnership in the power sector to enhance the efficiency of the electricity markets in the GCC countries. 

