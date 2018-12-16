Deputy Makkah governor reviews conservation efforts at Saudi wildlife Reserve

Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of Imam Saud bin Abdul Aziz Reserve, reviewed the activities of the reserve on Sunday.

He was briefed on the role the reserve plays in the preservation of the natural environment and wildlife. The deputy governor also reviewed the steps the reserve has taken to reduce fishing and overgrazing.

Saudi Arabia has made huge strides in environmental protection with initiatives to preserve the natural environment and wildlife that will boost ecotourism and protect and encourage vegetation.

As part of these efforts, King Salman issued a royal order in June establishing the Council of Royal Reserves under the chairmanship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mahazah Al-Sayad Reserve was renamed Imam Saud bin Abdul Aziz Reserve.

The royal decree stated that each natural reserve must have its own independent management and budget. The decree had given a commission at the Council of Ministers three months to appoint qualified leaders to handle the management of each reserve.