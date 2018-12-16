You are here

  • Home
  • Comprehensive plan urged to address issues facing Muslim world
﻿

Comprehensive plan urged to address issues facing Muslim world

The conference in Makkah was attended by more than 1,000 religious scholars from 128 countries. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
0

Comprehensive plan urged to address issues facing Muslim world

  • The conference stressed the idea of nation state is an extension of the concept of the Ummah, which converges and integrates with other Muslim countries under the umbrella of the MWL
  • The participants of the conference called for a comprehensive plan to address sectarianism and extremism
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Describing Saudi Arabia as the center of Islam, religious scholars and intellectuals said media attacks against the Kingdom offend more than 1.8 billion Muslims across the world.
The scholars expressed their solidarity with Saudi Arabia on Sunday — the final day of a conference titled “International Conference on Islamic unity — the perils of labeling and exclusion” organized by the Muslim World League (MWL) in Makkah.
They said the Kingdom and its leadership command great respect due to their services to Islam and Muslims.
The conference, organized under the patronage of King Salman, was attended by more than 1,000 religious scholars and intellectuals from 128 countries.
The participants of the conference called for a comprehensive plan to address sectarianism and extremism.
They also stressed the need for creating effective channels of communication between followers of different Islamic schools of thought to remove misunderstandings and increase cooperation.
They unanimously rejected sectarian views and extremist ideas and urged scholars and preachers to play their role in uniting Muslims.
The scholars recommended the establishment of an all-inclusive committee to draft a comprehensive Islamic charter that lay down rules to resolve disputes between Muslim and to help forge unity among different schools of thought.
They entrusted the MWL with the implementation of the decision through a comprehensive document titled “Makkah document.”
The conference stressed the idea of nation state is an extension of the concept of the Ummah, which converges and integrates with other Muslim countries under the umbrella of the MWL. Its international political framework comes under the umbrella of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its international economic framework under the umbrella of the Islamic Development Bank. In addition to other Islamic institutions, especially the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.
The closing statement urged the MWL to establish an international forum to promote common values among followers of different religions and cultures and, another forum to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence. It also stressed the importance of improving relations between Muslim sects.
It highlighted the importance of rejecting futile debates between different sects or schools of thought and called on the media and other social institutions to help strengthen the values of moderation and unity.
The participating scholars described themselves only as “Muslims” without referring to their respective sects or schools of thought.
They decried religious edicts (fatwas) that incite hatred. They also stressed the need for finding a single scientific reference for each country and respecting the religious leaders of the minorities.
The MWL secretary-general, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, said his organization is making efforts to forge unity among Muslims and to promote love and reconciliation.
At the inauguration of the conference, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal delivered a speech on behalf of King Salman underlining the need to remove misconceptions about Islam and Muslims through dialogue. He also urged Muslims to set aside their petty differences and to work together to achieve a great and prosperous future.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

0
Middle-East
OIC, MWL condemn Israel’s nation-state law as racist and illegal
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi grand mufti praises MWL’s control of halal meat imports

Saudi Commission for Tourism chief to open Korean culture expo this week

Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
0

Saudi Commission for Tourism chief to open Korean culture expo this week

  • The top diplomat said more than 440 Saudi students are currently studying in Korea
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
0
RIYADH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), and Prof. Bae Kidong, director general of the National Museum of Korea, will jointly inaugurate the first-ever exhibition of Korean history and culture on Dec. 19.
The three-month long cultural jamboree will feature glorious history and heritage of South Korea in the Kingdom.
“The SCTH and the Korean National Museum are jointly organizing this exhibition on Korean history and culture from Dec. 19, 2018, to March 15, 2019, in Riyadh,” said Korean Ambassador Jo Byung-wook. Jo said the exhibition is the continuation of a series of cultural exchanges between the two countries that started with the “Roads of Arabia” exhibition jointly organized by the SCTH and the Korean National Museum in Seoul last year.
The “Roads of Arabia” exhibition was a huge success that attracted tens of thousands of Koreans to Saudi history and culture, he added.
We expect the Korean culture and history exhibition in Riyadh to be equally successful,” said the envoy.
“The Korean exposition will promote the mutual understanding and goodwill between Korea and Saudi Arabia,” he said.
He said the total number of Saudis, who visited Korea in 2017 exceeded 11,300, which represents a marked increase over the past years.
“In fact, it is very encouraging to see more and more Saudis choose Korea as their destination for business, tourism, higher education, and health care,” he added.
The top diplomat said more than 440 Saudi students are currently studying in Korea.
Korea, he said, has played a key role in the development of the Kingdom’s infrastructure while Riyadh has been a stable energy supplier to Seoul.

Latest updates

Saudi Commission for Tourism chief to open Korean culture expo this week
0
Comprehensive plan urged to address issues facing Muslim world
0
Sudan's President Omar Al-Bashir arrives in Damascus in first such visit by Arab leader to Syria since crisis - Syrian state media
0
Deputy Makkah governor reviews conservation efforts at Saudi wildlife Reserve
0
FaceOf: Adam Sieminski, president of KSA's King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.