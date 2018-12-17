You are here

Arab stand-up comedians star in new Netflix series

Rawsan Hallak from Jordan aid that she feels proud to represent Arab and hijab-wearing women in comedy. (Supplied)
Updated 17 December 2018
RUA’A ALAMERI
  • Comedians of the World will be the first of its kind to feature Arab comedians
  • Four comedians from the Middle East made the cut
RUA’A ALAMERI
DUBAI: Netflix has announced a new show that features stand-up comedians from the Arab world.

“Comedians of the World” – expected to debut on Jan. 1 – will be the first of its kind to feature Arab comedians, according to Netflix.

The series brought together 47 comedians from 13 regions around the world and was filmed in eight languages. Four comedians from the Middle East made the cut — Moayad Al-Nefaie and Ibraheem Al-Khairallah from Saudi Arabia, Adi Khalefa from Palestine and Rawsan Hallak from Jordan. Each of the talents will have a 30-minute stand-up special dedicated to them.

Adi Khalefa

“After 12 years of doing stand-up comedy, this was like a big reward for me and I hope this is just the first step,” Khalefa told Arab News.

From Nazareth — commonly known as “the Arab capital of Israel” — Khalefa has performed in multiple comedy festivals around the world and his latest show, “Billiat-Show” — inspired by his personal, social and political experiences — sold out more than eight times.

For Al-Khairallah, being part of a platform that showcases internationally acclaimed comedians such as US funnyman Dave Chappelle is an honor.

“I love Dave Chappelle so much, so when I go on Netflix and see a show I am featured in right next to a show of Dave Chapelle, I feel blessed,” he said.

Before stand-up comedy, Al-Khairallah worked in banking in Saudi Arabia and only took his act to the stage as a hobby.

Ibraheem Al-Khairallah

Meanwhile, Hallak said that she feels proud to represent Arab and hijab-wearing women in comedy.

“It’s not easy to be an Arab female comedian, but it sends a strong message, because generally speaking, we don’t have the confidence to put ourselves out there and share our thoughts and opinions, but so far the response from my audiences has been good,” she said.

Hallak explained that viewers should expect her material to be based on lighthearted subjects that affect women.

“I like to focus on stories and issues that involve women, such as the latest fashion trends,” she said.

Rawsan Hallak

Meanwhile, Khalefa said he likes to talk about his feelings and anything that he finds funny — but if viewers expect comedy with a moral message, it just isn’t his style.

“Mr. Bean, who is a comedic genius, makes comedy about nothing and he is extremely respected. So, it is not necessary to have a message in your stand-up. But I like to vary my style too, so whatever I find funny, really,” he said.

For the stand-up stars, the Netflix show has given them an opportunity to take their brand of comedy to a global audience.

“Netflix has so many viewers worldwide, taking us from a local level to an international one,” Hallak said.

Topics: arab comedy Netflix

The Six: Kuwaiti designers to keep an eye on

Kuwaiti designers to keep an eye on. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 December 2018
Arab News
The Six: Kuwaiti designers to keep an eye on

Updated 17 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Kuwait’s fashion and accessories designers are a force to be reckoned with — and these six stars are prime examples.

Yousef Al-Jasmi
The Kuwaiti designer to the stars continues to dress some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and has made quite a splash in 2018, with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Mariah Carey and Kelly Rowland wearing his signature glittering gowns.

May Al-Qassar
Kuwaiti jewelry designer Al-Qassar studied Communication Design at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, but pays tribute to the Middle East in her minimalist, calligraphy-inspired collections.

Marzook
Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzook are the designers behind this accessories brand. Kylie Jenner even sported a crystal-covered orb bag by the brand on her birthday this year.

Najeeba Hayat
The Kuwaiti designer is the creative force behind luxury shoe brand Liudmila. The label is known for its dramatic footwear and the shoes are all manufactured in Italy.

Bazza Alzouman
Established in Kuwait in 2014, this brand focuses on creating luxury gowns for modern women.

Montaha Al-Ajeel
She made waves when her spring 2018 collection was shown at Paris Fashion Week in 2017 and Al-Ajeel is fast becoming known as Kuwait’s go-to kaftan and modest wear designer.

Topics: fashion Kuwait beauty jewelry

