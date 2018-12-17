You are here

Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian operations in Yemen

KSRelief volunteers distribute food baskets in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian operations in Yemen

  The coalition is making efforts in coordination with different UN agencies to provide relief to the Yemenis
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Monday distributed 19 tons of food among 1,476 people in Hiran directorate of Yemen’s Hajjah governorate.
Saudi Arabia is making all-out efforts to provide relief to the Yemenis through KSRelief. The center is working on several humanitarian projects in the war-torn country.
KSRelief has provided treatment for more than 21,000 injured Yemenis, both inside and outside Yemen.
A total of 6,452 Yemenis received treatment in private sector hospitals in Yemen, while 1,000 received treatment in Yemeni medical centers.
In addition, 12,795 cases were transferred to Saudi Arabia, 534 to Jordan, 280 to Sudan and one to India.
KSRelief provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and local and international partners.
The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war. It regularly organizes recreational trip for children recruited by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
The program aims to help the children return to their normal lives, through teaching them and practicing different sports, as well as taking field trips.
KSRelief plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis.
Recently, the center carried out sewing classes as part of its program to develop manual skills in five Yemeni provinces to support orphan families.
Members of the coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Houthi militias have so far donated $18 billion in aid to help Yemen over three years.
The coalition is making efforts in coordination with different UN agencies to provide relief to the Yemenis. In response to UN reports about worsening food security in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged $500 million that will help around 13 million Yemenis in the coming months.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

0
US Senate vote 'will benefit only Iran'

The resolutions were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations,” Saudi Arabia said. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News
JEFF LATZKE | AP
US Senate vote 'will benefit only Iran'

  "We are a frontline state in the war against terrorism and the Iranian-aligned militias who are our common enemies"
  The Saudi stance drew support from the Arab Parliament and the Muslim World League, along with analysts and experts
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News JEFF LATZKE | AP
The Arab world threw its weight behind Saudi Arabia’s assertion of its sovereignty on Monday after what Riyadh described as “blatant interference” in its internal affairs by the US Senate.

The move followed Senate resolutions calling for withdrawal of US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, and blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

The resolutions were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations,” Saudi Arabia said. “The Kingdom categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that disrespect its leadership ... and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature,” it said.

The Saudi stance drew support from the Arab Parliament and the Muslim World League, along with analysts and experts.

Arab Parliament speaker Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami urged the US Senate “not to interfere in Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs, not to disrespect its leadership and not to undermine its stature.” The Arab Parliament opposed any attempts to undermine the Kingdom or targeted its leadership, reputation and prestige, Al-Salami said.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League, said undermining the sovereignty and leadership of Saudi Arabia was “a red line that no one … is allowed to cross.”

“This interference is only in the interest of the wicked,” he said.

Salman Al-Ansari, founder of the Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC) in Washington, told Arab News it was “unfortunate that members of the US Senate have buckled under the relentless information warfare that has been waged against Saudi Arabia.

“Any vote against the Saudi leadership is a vote against Saudi youth. It is a time of change, dynamism and limitless possibilities in Saudi Arabia, and the crown prince exemplifies that.”

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a Saudi political analyst and international relations scholar in Riyadh, told Arab News the US and Saudi Arabia were allies and only Iran would gain from a rift between them. “We are a frontline state in the war against terrorism and the Iranian-aligned militias who are our common enemies,” he said.

“Many Americans are unaware of what is happening in the region and how President Obama’s opening up to Iran emboldened Tehran to run amok. By creating this rupture, the US Senate surely realizes who benefits from it. Iran, of course, our common enemy.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Senate

