Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian operations in Yemen

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Monday distributed 19 tons of food among 1,476 people in Hiran directorate of Yemen’s Hajjah governorate.
Saudi Arabia is making all-out efforts to provide relief to the Yemenis through KSRelief. The center is working on several humanitarian projects in the war-torn country.
KSRelief has provided treatment for more than 21,000 injured Yemenis, both inside and outside Yemen.
A total of 6,452 Yemenis received treatment in private sector hospitals in Yemen, while 1,000 received treatment in Yemeni medical centers.
In addition, 12,795 cases were transferred to Saudi Arabia, 534 to Jordan, 280 to Sudan and one to India.
KSRelief provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and local and international partners.
The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war. It regularly organizes recreational trip for children recruited by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
The program aims to help the children return to their normal lives, through teaching them and practicing different sports, as well as taking field trips.
KSRelief plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis.
Recently, the center carried out sewing classes as part of its program to develop manual skills in five Yemeni provinces to support orphan families.
Members of the coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Houthi militias have so far donated $18 billion in aid to help Yemen over three years.
The coalition is making efforts in coordination with different UN agencies to provide relief to the Yemenis. In response to UN reports about worsening food security in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged $500 million that will help around 13 million Yemenis in the coming months.
