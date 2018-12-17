You are here

Italian envoy looks back on ‘four years of change’

Outgoing Italian Consul General Elisabetta Martini was honored by the Italian Cultural Club in Jeddah on Sunday. (AN photo by Ameera Abid)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
  • The diplomat’s farewell featured the Italian national anthem sung by the Italian International School of Jeddah choir, and a jazz performance led by Paolo Damiani
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Outgoing Italian Consul General Elisabetta Martini has described her four-year term in the Kingdom as one of dramatic change.
During her time in Jeddah, Martini oversaw the consulate’s move to a new headquarters, and organized hundreds of business and cultural functions that “reached out to all layers of Saudi society.”
More than 70,000 visas were issued by the consulate in the same period.
“Jeddah is a city full of potential — a potential hub for the entire region,” Martini told a farewell hosted by the Italian Cultural Club on Sunday.
“But what makes the city really beautiful is the people,” she said.
“In my four years, we had more than 100 cultural, promotional and commercial events, and we also had a lot of gatherings for the business community,” Martini told Arab News.
“We issued more than 70,000 visas. We had very high numbers, but what I want to underline is that the best thing was the community, how the community embraced me,” she said. “That gave me confidence to keep on working on what I was doing and to do better every time. I had the chance to witness the changes.”
The diplomat’s farewell featured the Italian national anthem sung by the Italian International School of Jeddah choir, and a jazz performance led by Paolo Damiani, director of the Accademia di S. Cecilia jazz department. Martini said that during her time as consul general she tried to show that “diplomats are people like any other.”
The Italian envoy will start her new term in Moscow on Jan. 3.

US Senate vote ‘will benefit only Iran’

The resolutions were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations,” Saudi Arabia said. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News
JEFF LATZKE | AP
US Senate vote ‘will benefit only Iran’

  • “We are a frontline state in the war against terrorism and the Iranian-aligned militias who are our common enemies”
  • The Saudi stance drew support from the Arab Parliament and the Muslim World League, along with analysts and experts
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News JEFF LATZKE | AP
The Arab world threw its weight behind Saudi Arabia’s assertion of its sovereignty on Monday after what Riyadh described as “blatant interference” in its internal affairs by the US Senate.

The move followed Senate resolutions calling for withdrawal of US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, and blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

The resolutions were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations,” Saudi Arabia said. “The Kingdom categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that disrespect its leadership ... and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature,” it said.

The Saudi stance drew support from the Arab Parliament and the Muslim World League, along with analysts and experts.

Arab Parliament speaker Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami urged the US Senate “not to interfere in Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs, not to disrespect its leadership and not to undermine its stature.” The Arab Parliament opposed any attempts to undermine the Kingdom or targeted its leadership, reputation and prestige, Al-Salami said.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League, said undermining the sovereignty and leadership of Saudi Arabia was “a red line that no one … is allowed to cross.”

“This interference is only in the interest of the wicked,” he said.

Salman Al-Ansari, founder of the Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC) in Washington, told Arab News it was “unfortunate that members of the US Senate have buckled under the relentless information warfare that has been waged against Saudi Arabia.

“Any vote against the Saudi leadership is a vote against Saudi youth. It is a time of change, dynamism and limitless possibilities in Saudi Arabia, and the crown prince exemplifies that.”

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a Saudi political analyst and international relations scholar in Riyadh, told Arab News the US and Saudi Arabia were allies and only Iran would gain from a rift between them. “We are a frontline state in the war against terrorism and the Iranian-aligned militias who are our common enemies,” he said.

“Many Americans are unaware of what is happening in the region and how President Obama’s opening up to Iran emboldened Tehran to run amok. By creating this rupture, the US Senate surely realizes who benefits from it. Iran, of course, our common enemy.”

