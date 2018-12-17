HIGHLIGHTS from “Inhabited Deserts” in Dubai

You are here

DUBAI: John R. Pepper’s ‘Inhabited Deserts,’ is showcasing at The Empty Quarter in Dubai until January 27.

“Chara Sands”
In his artist’s statement for this exhibition, the Italian photographer explains that merely capturing the beauty of the desert was not enough. “My goal,” he writes, “has been to use the desert as a painter uses a virgin white canvas … I attempt to find the symbiosis between the landscape before me and the imagery buried within me.”

“Sinai”
Here, Pepper captures an anthropomorphic figure in the stones of the South Sinai in Egypt. “Suddenly the rocks, these non-living elements, were transformed into the opposite: living, expressive, vibrant figures,” he writes. Pepper’s photographs are taken using a “small Leica, 35mm lens and Ilford film.”

“Dasht –e Lut”
Many of Pepper’s desert landscapes are so seemingly empty that they approach the abstract. But in his essay on the exhibition, Kirill Petrin writes: “Who said that deserts are uninhabited? Pepper’s work populates them with our thoughts, our dreams. It’s up to you, these photos seem to say. It’s entirely up to you to take the voyage out, and linger, and decide.”

 

DUBAI: Director Nadine Labaki’s film “Capernaum” has been shortlisted for the Best Foreign Film Oscar, she took to Instagram to announce on Monday.
“What an incredible moment in our film’s journey and a major milestone for Lebanese and Arab cinema... After years of research, tears and sweat, long production hours and sleepless nights, our film has been recognized on this year’s Foreign Language #Oscar shortlist among eight other films from a selection that exceeded 80 submissions from all around the world. We couldn’t be prouder,” she wrote on Instagram.

#Capharnaum is SHORTLISTED for an #Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film! What an incredible moment in our film’s journey and a major milestone for Lebanese and Arab cinema. After years of research, tears and sweat, long production hours and sleepless nights, our film has been recognized on this year’s Foreign Language #Oscar shortlist among 8 other films from a selection that exceeded 80 submissions from all around the world. We couldn’t be prouder. Thank you @TheAcademy for this immense honor. Thank you @SonyClassics for bringing the film to American audiences and voters. Thank you to each and every member of our cast and crew. And thank you to every audience member who went to see the film at film festivals and in cinemas. #Oscars2019 #Capharnaum

The other foreign films that “Capernaum” is up against include German “Never Look Away,” Japanese “Shoplifters,” Kazakh “Ayka,” Colombian “Birds of Passage,” Danish “The Guilty, ”Mexican “Roma”, Polish “Cold War” and South Korean “Burning.”

