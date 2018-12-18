You are here

Iraq parliament approves ministers but deadlock over security posts

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi still has five empty posts in his cabinet. (Reuters)
Suadad Al-Salhy 
Suadad Al-Salhy 
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament approved three new ministers Tuesday but broke up before voting on the five remaining posts amid a bitter dispute over the candidates  for the security ministries.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has now filled 17 posts in his cabinet of 22 ministers but deadlock remains over the key ministries for defense and interior.

The dispute is between the two largest parliamentary blocs that sponsored the formation of the government after May elections. It erupted as Abdul Mahdi prepared for a parliamentary vote on his ministers in October after the two factions had approved his appointment after months of tortuous wrangling.

The Reform coalition is led by the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, while the Iran-backed coalition Al-Binna’a is led by Hadi Al-Amiri, commander of Badr Organization, the most powerful Shiite armed faction.

Al-Amiri nominated national security adviser Falih Al-Fayadh for the interior ministry. Al-Fayadh is also the head of the National Security Service and leads of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Units. 

The retired general Faisal Fener, who once commanded Saddam Hussein’s private jet fleet has been nominated by Al-Sadr’s allies. Fener faces being sanctioned from holding the position under rules against former Baath party members.

Negotiators from the two blocs agreed late on Monday to approve three candidates, not to back two of them, and postpone voting on the other three.

On Tuesday, parliament approved the nomination of three ministers for higher education, culture and planning. 

The candidates for defense, interior and justice were not presented for voting as had been agreed, negotiators told Arab News. The nominations for education and migration did not receive enough votes.

Reform MPs withdrew from the session to stop the votes taking place - a tactic deployed several times during the tortuous negotiations to form the government.

“The same problem still exists,” a negotiator for A-Sadr’s Reform told Arab News. “Abdul Mahdi has not changed his candidates for interior and defense so we have no deal over this.”

“He (Abdul Mahdi) has to come back with new names soon, otherwise his government will not be complete.

“We will continue what we are doing now until he changes the names of the candidates for interior and defense.”

Al-Sadr is a staunch opponent of Iranian interference in Iraq and considers Fayadh to be Tehran's candidate. His nomination is the biggest obstacle to any deal between the two blocs to finalize the government.

Fayadh was an ally of the former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, but switched his allegiance to Al-Amiri after the election. Fayadh withdrew his allied MPs from Abadi’s coalition, depriving the former prime minister of the parliamentary backing required for him to win a second term.

“Why should we vote for him (Fayadh)? To encourage others to break and join our rivals?” a Reform negotiator said.

“We know that Iran is strongly backing his nomination to reward him for what he did against Abadi, so there is no way for us to vote for him.”

Topics: Iraq Adel Abdul-Mahdi Moqtada Al-Sadr Muqtada Al-Sadr

US accepts Assad staying in Syria — but will not give aid

AFP
  • James Jeffrey said that Assad needed to compromise as he had not yet won the brutal seven-year civil war
  • Trump’s administration has acknowledged, if rarely so explicitly, that Assad is likely to stay
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US said Monday it was no longer seeking to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad but renewed warnings it would not fund reconstruction unless the regime is “fundamentally different.”

James Jeffrey, the US special representative in Syria, said that Assad needed to compromise as he had not yet won the brutal seven-year civil war, estimating that some 100,000 armed opposition fighters remained in Syria.

“We want to see a regime that is fundamentally different. It’s not regime change —  we’re not trying to get rid of Assad,” Jeffrey said at the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank.

Estimating that Syria would need $300-400 billion to rebuild, Jeffrey warned that Western powers and international financial institutions would not commit funds without a change of course.

“There is a strong readiness on the part of Western nations not to ante up money for that disaster unless we have some kind of idea that the government is ready to compromise and thus not create yet another horror in the years ahead,” he said.

Former President Barack Obama had called for Assad to go, although he doubted the wisdom of a robust US intervention in the complex Syrian war. and kept a narrow military goal of defeating the Daesh extremist group.

President Donald Trump’s administration has acknowledged, if rarely so explicitly, that Assad is likely to stay.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned in October that the US would not provide “one single dollar” for Syria’s reconstruction if Iran stays.

Jeffrey also called for the ouster of Iranian forces, whose presence is strongly opposed by neighboring Israel, although he said the US accepted that Tehran would maintain some diplomatic role in the country.

Jeffrey also said that the US wanted a Syria that does not wage chemical weapons attacks or torture its own citizens.

He acknowledged, however, that the US may not find an ally anytime soon in Syria, saying: “It doesn’t have to be a regime that we Americans would embrace as, say, qualifying to join the European Union if the European Union would take Middle Eastern countries.”

Topics: Bashar Assad Syria United States James Jeffrey

