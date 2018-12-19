You are here

Foreign investment in KSA doubles in vote of confidence for reforms

Economy and planning minister Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri at a forum in Riyadh a day after the 2019 budget was announced. (SPA)
BEN FLANAGAN
RIYADH: Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia more than doubled in 2018 to reach $3.5 billion, the economy and planning minister said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri said the value of investments rose 110 percent from the previous year. 

The minister was speaking a day after the 2019 budget was announced, in which the government said it would boost spending by 7 percent to spur economic growth.

Attracting foreign investment is a key part of the Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from oil revenues. Sending a message of reassurance to private-sector firms looking for business in the Kingdom, Al-Tuwaijri said that historical overdue payments owed by the government to contractors would be settled “within months.”

The crash in oil prices from mid-2014 forced the government to slash some projects and delay payments, while disputes have held up some other settlements.

The vast majority of claims have now been addressed, and Al-Tuwaijri said the rest of the settlements would be made imminently.

“The commitment is there, funding is there, the policymakers are saying ‘please do, please pay, get this out of the way.’ And I think it’s a matter of months before we achieve all of that,” Al-Tuwaijri told Arab News.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said at the same conference that the government issued more than 700 licenses for foreign investments this year, double the number in 2017.

Al-Jadaan said that Saudi Arabia has no intention of changing its policy on expatriate worker fees — which could prove a stumbling block to attracting foreign companies.

The levies are due to rise next year as part of a policy to encourage the hiring of Saudi nationals.

The ministers were speaking at a post-budget forum, after Saudi officials unveiled a plan to increase state spending to $295 billion.

Some analysts expressed reservations about the budget’s revenue numbers, and claimed that they were based on over-optimistic forecasts for oil prices. 

Al-Jadaan declined to specify what oil price the Saudi budget is based upon. But he told Arab News that the projections laid out were attainable. “We stress-tested various scenarios on the oil price under the budget, and what we have put is actually a reasonable projection,” Al-Jadaan said. “It is a very realistic budget.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 2019 budget is undoubtedly ambitious — but is it realistic? That was a key question being asked on the sidelines of a forum held on Wednesday in Riyadh, where government ministers discussed how next year’s spending plan would play out.

According to the budget, Saudi Arabia will boost spending by about 7 percent to $295 billion in 2019, yet also reduce the deficit by 4.2 percent. Oil revenues are expected to reach $176.5 billion, compared with $162 billion this year.
That means oil is forecast to account for 68 percent of total state revenues next year. But as the Finance Ministry has not disclosed the average oil price on which its forecasts are based, it raises the question: Is the revenue forecast attainable, given the recent crash in energy prices?
Economists are split on the matter. Some have deduced that the budget assumes an oil price of up to $80 a barrel next year — a significant hike from today’s Brent contracts of around $56 — and so the revenue forecast is unrealistic. Some say the budget is achievable because oil prices are currently “irrationally depressed.” Others claim it does not matter so much as the government can fall back on its vast reserves, or issue new debt.
For Ehsan Khoman, head of regional research at the Dubai branch of Japanese bank MUFG, the budget statement is “overly ambitious.” He estimates that it is based on an assumed oil price of between $78 and $80 a barrel.
“The (Ministry of Finance) has ignored the precipitous decline in oil prices in the past two months and maintained the same headline expenditure target for 2019, which they had announced in a pre-budget statement in October when Brent crude oil prices were hovering around $80-85,” Khoman wrote in a note.
Ziad Daoud, chief Middle East economist for Bloomberg Economics, agreed that the Saudi budget assumes an oil price as high as $80. That, he said, is unrealistic.
“Oil prices have averaged $72 so far in 2018 — a figure unlikely to be reached in 2019. Brent crude is trading below $60 and the futures curve is currently implying an average of $59 in 2019,” said Daoud. “In our view, revenue growth and therefore the overall (budget) deficit numbers are optimistic, especially against the backdrop of lower oil prices and production cuts by OPEC members.

“Withdrawing subsidies (to citizens in Saudi Arabia) is unlikely to plug that gap. The options here are either to lower spending and accept slower economic growth or miss its deficit target. We expect Saudi Arabia to opt for the latter.”
Another economic researcher disagreed, saying that the budget projections are achievable.
Mazen Alsudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Bank, estimates that the budget is based on oil prices of around $70 a barrel. That is still considerably more than today’s prices — although Alsudairi maintains the current levels are unreasonably low.
“We see (the Saudi fiscal revenue targets) as achievable, because right now oil prices are irrationally depressed and unsustainable at these levels,” he said.
Even if the oil price does not increase significantly, another economist said Saudi Arabia is well placed to cushion the blow.
Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, said in a note that a forecast of $80 oil in 2019 is “optimistic.”
“The authorities, no doubt, are hoping that the recent OPEC agreement to cut oil output from the start of next year will provide a lift to prices. But we think that this optimism is misplaced and our forecast is that Brent will fall further to $55 per barrel by the end of 2019,” he wrote.
“A wider-than-expected deficit would not cause too many problems. The government should be able to finance it easily either through drawing down its reserves at the central bank, SAMA, or issuing more debt.”
For one of the key architects of the Saudi budget, however, the forecasts are viable.
Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan declined to specify what oil price the Saudi budget assumes. But he told Arab News that the projections laid out in the document are attainable.
“We stress-tested various scenarios on the oil price under the budget, and what we have
put is actually a reasonable projection from our perspective,” Al-Jadaan said.
“It is a very realistic budget — I would not present an unrealistic budget, my friend.”

