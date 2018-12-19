Israel urges UN action over Hezbollah 'attack tunnels' from Lebanon

You are here

Israel and the United States believe Hezbollah has sought homegrown production of precision-guided missiles. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2018
Reuters
  • Netanyahu spoke hours before the UN Security Council was due to discuss Hezbollah
  • In a separate speech to parliament, Netanyahu focused on four tunnels uncovered this month
Updated 19 December 2018
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Hezbollah had shut down plants to develop precision-guided missiles but was imperiling Lebanon with a cross-border tunnel network he deemed "an act of war".
Netanyahu spoke hours before the UN Security Council was due to discuss Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese group, and appeared aimed at swaying world powers to order stronger intervention by UN peacekeepers.
Israel deems Hezbollah, against which it fought an inconclusive war in 2006, its most potent foe. Israeli forces have repeatedly struck suspected Hezbollah arms transfers via Syria during its civil war, but avoid such action in Lebanon.
Israel and the United States believe Hezbollah has sought homegrown production of precision-guided missiles that could paralyse Israeli civilian infrastructure.
Addressing the United Nations on Sept. 7, Netanyahu identified three such plants around Beirut airport - a disclosure that Lebanon's foreign minister, a political ally of Hezbollah, dismissed at the time as fabricated.
"The underground sites for precision conversion of missiles, which (Israeli) military intelligence gave me, to expose, those sites were closed," Netanyahu told a conference on Wednesday.
"They are trying to open other sites," he said, without elaborating. Hezbollah hoped to have thousands of precision-guided missiles by now but instead had "at most, a few dozen", according to Netanyahu.
In a separate speech to parliament, Netanyahu focused on four tunnels uncovered this month, whose presence were confirmed by UNIFIL peacekeepers and which Israel says were to be used for infiltrations of its northern villages.
Hezbollah has not commented on the tunnels.
"This is not merely an act of aggression. It is an act of war," Netanyahu said.
Lebanon is fully committed to the UN resolution that ended the 2006 war, its Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry called on the Lebanese army "to take all necessary measures to ensure (the resolution) is well implemented in coordination with UNIFIL forces, especially in light of the tensions at the border in recent days."
It added that it had not seen any "engineering works" being done on its side of the border.
Netanyahu accused UNIFIL of inaction, saying Hezbollah's rocket arsenal has grown tenfold since 2006 and that every third home in southern Lebanon was being used by the guerrillas.
The Security Council, he said, should ensure "UNIFIL is not restricted by Hezbollah or the Lebanese army in any way, and reports on any obstructions" of the peacekeepers' mandate to enforce the 2006 Lebanon ceasefire.
Israel has itself violated the truce with overflights of Lebanon for surveillance or Syria sorties.

Truce ‘dead duck’ if Houthi breaches go on: Coalition

The coalition urged the UN to quickly deploy officers to oversee the withdrawal of the opposing forces from the city and its outskirts. (AFP)
Updated 23 min 45 sec ago
AFP
AP
Truce ‘dead duck’ if Houthi breaches go on: Coalition

  • A total of 21 violations since cease-fire commencement have come to our notice, says coalition source told AFP
Updated 23 min 45 sec ago
AFP AP
DUBAI: A hard-won truce in the battleground Yemeni city of Hodeidah will collapse if militia violations persist and the UN does not intervene, the Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday.

UN observers are due to arrive in the Red Sea port city during the day to chair monitoring teams made up of Yemeni government and Houthi representatives tasked with overseeing the implementation of the cease-fire that took effect on Tuesday.

“A total of 21 violations since cease-fire commencement have come to our notice,” a coalition source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“If the UN continues to drag the chain and take too long to get into the (military) theater, they will lose the opportunity altogether... and the agreement will turn a dead duck,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in English.

“We will continue to give them the benefit of the doubt and show restraint but early indicators are not promising.”

The coalition urged the UN to quickly deploy officers to oversee the withdrawal of the opposing forces from the city and its outskirts, warning that the truce could break down. 

A UN team led by a Dutch general is expected to travel to Hodeidah later this week.

Meanwhile, the coalition bombed an air base next to Sanaa’s international airport, destroying a rocket launcher and a drone that it said was preparing to carry out an attack.

It said the Houthis are using the airport “as a military camp in violation of international humanitarian law.”

An aid group meanwhile said that more than half-a-million displaced people in Yemen face the “double threat” of famine and freezing temperatures as winter sets in.

In addition to the UN-supervised withdrawal of fighters from Hodeidah, the International Committee of the Red Cross is due to oversee a promised exchange of around 15,000 prisoners.

A “mutual understanding” was also reached to facilitate aid deliveries to Yemen’s third city Taiz — under the control of loyalists but besieged by the Houthi militia.

Hodeidah residents said on Tuesday they hoped the truce would lead to lasting peace in the war-ravaged Arabian Peninsula country.

“We hope that this cease-fire agreement holds and for this war to end because the people of Yemen have had enough of this wicked war,” Amine Awad said.

