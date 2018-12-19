You are here

  • Home
  • The $259bn question: Saudi Arabia's 2019 budget under the microscope
﻿

The $259bn question: Saudi Arabia's 2019 budget under the microscope

The budget forum in Riyadh gave ministers an opportunity to discuss how next year’s spending plan would play out. (Ziyad Alarfaj/Arab News)
Updated 19 December 2018
BEN FLANAGAN
0

The $259bn question: Saudi Arabia's 2019 budget under the microscope

  • Economists are split on whether the revenue forecast is attainable, given the recent crash in energy prices
  • Some say the budget is achievable because oil prices are currently “irrationally depressed
Updated 19 December 2018
BEN FLANAGAN
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 2019 budget is undoubtedly ambitious — but is it realistic? That was a key question being asked on the sidelines of a forum held on Wednesday in Riyadh, where government ministers discussed how next year’s spending plan would play out.

According to the budget, Saudi Arabia will boost spending by about 7 percent to $295 billion in 2019, yet also reduce the deficit by 4.2 percent. Oil revenues are expected to reach $176.5 billion, compared with $162 billion this year.
That means oil is forecast to account for 68 percent of total state revenues next year. But as the Finance Ministry has not disclosed the average oil price on which its forecasts are based, it raises the question: Is the revenue forecast attainable, given the recent crash in energy prices?
Economists are split on the matter. Some have deduced that the budget assumes an oil price of up to $80 a barrel next year — a significant hike from today’s Brent contracts of around $56 — and so the revenue forecast is unrealistic. Some say the budget is achievable because oil prices are currently “irrationally depressed.” Others claim it does not matter so much as the government can fall back on its vast reserves, or issue new debt.
For Ehsan Khoman, head of regional research at the Dubai branch of Japanese bank MUFG, the budget statement is “overly ambitious.” He estimates that it is based on an assumed oil price of between $78 and $80 a barrel.
“The (Ministry of Finance) has ignored the precipitous decline in oil prices in the past two months and maintained the same headline expenditure target for 2019, which they had announced in a pre-budget statement in October when Brent crude oil prices were hovering around $80-85,” Khoman wrote in a note.
Ziad Daoud, chief Middle East economist for Bloomberg Economics, agreed that the Saudi budget assumes an oil price as high as $80. That, he said, is unrealistic.
“Oil prices have averaged $72 so far in 2018 — a figure unlikely to be reached in 2019. Brent crude is trading below $60 and the futures curve is currently implying an average of $59 in 2019,” said Daoud. “In our view, revenue growth and therefore the overall (budget) deficit numbers are optimistic, especially against the backdrop of lower oil prices and production cuts by OPEC members.

“Withdrawing subsidies (to citizens in Saudi Arabia) is unlikely to plug that gap. The options here are either to lower spending and accept slower economic growth or miss its deficit target. We expect Saudi Arabia to opt for the latter.”
Another economic researcher disagreed, saying that the budget projections are achievable.
Mazen Alsudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Bank, estimates that the budget is based on oil prices of around $70 a barrel. That is still considerably more than today’s prices — although Alsudairi maintains the current levels are unreasonably low.
“We see (the Saudi fiscal revenue targets) as achievable, because right now oil prices are irrationally depressed and unsustainable at these levels,” he said.
Even if the oil price does not increase significantly, another economist said Saudi Arabia is well placed to cushion the blow.
Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, said in a note that a forecast of $80 oil in 2019 is “optimistic.”
“The authorities, no doubt, are hoping that the recent OPEC agreement to cut oil output from the start of next year will provide a lift to prices. But we think that this optimism is misplaced and our forecast is that Brent will fall further to $55 per barrel by the end of 2019,” he wrote.
“A wider-than-expected deficit would not cause too many problems. The government should be able to finance it easily either through drawing down its reserves at the central bank, SAMA, or issuing more debt.”
For one of the key architects of the Saudi budget, however, the forecasts are viable.
Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan declined to specify what oil price the Saudi budget assumes. But he told Arab News that the projections laid out in the document are attainable.
“We stress-tested various scenarios on the oil price under the budget, and what we have
put is actually a reasonable projection from our perspective,” Al-Jadaan said.
“It is a very realistic budget — I would not present an unrealistic budget, my friend.”

Topics: 2019 budget Saudi budget 2019 Saudi Arabia

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
Saudi government to pay private sector dues 'within months'
0
Business & Economy
With spending boost, budget gives Saudi reforms new impetus

Saudi government to pay private sector dues 'within months'

Updated 19 December 2018
BEN FLANAGAN
0

Saudi government to pay private sector dues 'within months'

  • Minister of economy and planning Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri says the Kingdom is committed to settling all outstanding cases
  • Vast majority of claims have now been addressed
Updated 19 December 2018
BEN FLANAGAN
0

RIYADH: Outstanding payments owed by the Saudi government to private-sector firms will be made “within months,” the Kingdom’s economy minister has said.

The crash in oil prices from mid-2014 forced the government to slash projects and delay payments to some contractors and suppliers, while disputes have held up some other settlements.
The vast majority of claims have now been addressed, and the Kingdom is committed to settling all outstanding cases, said Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, Saudi minister of economy and planning.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of a Saudi budget forum, Al-Tuwaijri said the settlements will be made “as soon as possible.”
“The commitment is there, the funding is there, the policymakers are saying, ‘please do, please pay, get this out of the way.’ And I think it is a matter of months before we achieve all of that,” Al-Tuwaijri said.
According to Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, speaking on Tuesday, 97 percent of outstanding invoices have been repaid.
His fellow minister Al-Tuwaijri said that there is a “leadership commitment” to pay the rest promptly.
“Is this going to improve the reputation of the economy and government? Absolutely,” he said.
“The question is, the governance and process, rather than numbers or values. If there is a dispute, this dispute has to go through the right channels to get resolved before the government pays. If there are incomplete projects and some issues around them, we need to know why they are incomplete and how we avoid this going forward.”
Saudi Arabia has already repaid billions of dollars in outstanding payments, although Al-Tuwaijri did not specify the total amount overdue today.
The minister said Saudi Arabia needs to compete for the interest of private sector firms both regionally and globally.
“That means building the right infrastructure, rules, regulations, logistics,” he said.
“(We need to consider) which sectors can create more jobs, which sectors help our balance of payments to be more sustainable and less volatile. (Then we) will go in, aggressively and do the whole thing, from financial aid, to revising some of the fees … It has to be a trade-off between our objectives and the private sector also (being) willing to cooperate.”
Some potential uncertainty for private-sector firms is the level of the “expat fees” charged to foreigners working in the Kingdom.
But Al-Tuwaijri said there was no immediate plan to change the level of these fees in future. “There is nothing in the pipeline today to reassess the expat yearly fees,” he said.

Topics: Budget Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia 2019 budget Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Related

Analysis 0
Business & Economy
Record budget spurs Saudi economy
Special 0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia budget set to boost spending in 2019

Latest updates

US Syria pullout will have wide ramifications
0
London’s Gatwick Airport completely shut after drones seen
0
With fresh sanctions and increasing isolation, 2018 was the year Iran was tamed
0
What We Are Reading Today: Beyond the Beat
0
Ankara and US Congress at a decisive crossroads over missile capabilities
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.